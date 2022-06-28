Cavaliers extend qualifying offer to Collin Sexton

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers made the expected move and Tuesday extended a qualifying offer to guard Collin Sexton, who missed most of last season with a knee injury.
Sexton is now a restricted free agent and the high-energy scorer could draw interest from other teams. If Sexton receives an offer sheet, the Cavs can match it.
Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Thursday.
A first-round pick in 2018, Sexton played in just 11 games last season before tearing meniscus in his right knee and undergoing surgery. The 23-year-old had been playing well and seemed to accept a lesser scoring role alongside All-Star Darius Garland.
Sexton averaged a career-best 24.3 points the previous season.
The Cavs also made a two-way qualifying offer to guard R.J. Nembhard, He signed a two-way contract in October and appeared in 14 games for the Cavs.