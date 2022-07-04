California Classic Summer League: Kings top Heat; Pippen lifts Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Keon Ellis scored 17 points, Neemias Queta added 14 and Sacramento topped Miami 81-64 on Day 2 of the California Classic on Sunday.

The game featured 10 ties and 16 lead changes, before Sacramento put the win away by outscoring Miami 28-8 in the fourth quarter.

Frankie Ferrari added 11 for the Kings.

Javonte Smart scored 12 for Miami, which got 11 from Kyle Allman Jr. and 10 apiece from Orlando Robinson and Mychal Mulder.

Sacramento finishes the event Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, while Miami finishes Tuesday against Golden State.

Cole Swiden scored 16 points, Scottie Pippen Jr. added 15 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers routed Golden State on Day 2 of the California Classic on Sunday.

Pippen Jr. also chipped in a game-high eight assists and three steals, delighting the Bay Area crowd with a series of no-look passes.

The Lakers trailed just twice in the first half and led by as many as 26 in the fourth quarter.

Lester Quinones led Golden State with 19 points and five rebounds, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range.

The Lakers will look to finish the California Classic with a spotless 3-0 record when they take on Sacramento on Tuesday.