Summer League Standouts: Kings' Keegan Murray sizzles

SAN FRANCISCO — A look at the top performances on Day 1 of the California Classic on Saturday at Chase Center.

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

The Kings’ top Draft pick offered a promising Summer League debut. In Sacramento’s 86-68 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Keegan Murray finished with 26 points while shooting 10-for-14 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range along with eight rebounds in 28 minutes.

“It’s been a while since I got real live action,” Murray said nearly four months after finishing his sophomore season at the University of Iowa. “Going out to play was really fun for me. I was just trying to seize the moment.”

The No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft seized that moment immediately. Murray nailed a left-corner 3-pointer on the first play of the game, something he conceded Kings Summer League head coach Jordi Fernandez drew up beforehand. And with good reason.

Sacramento hopes Murray receives plenty of in-game reps this offseason. Following the California Classic on Sunday (vs. Miami Heat; 5 p.m. ET, NBA TV) and Tuesday (vs. L.A. Lakers, 5:30 pm ET, NBA TV), Murray plans to participate at least in the beginning of Las Vegas Summer League (July 7-17).

“I just wanted to be an aggressor at all times,” Murray said.

Gui Santos, Golden State Warriors

Santos might not just be a draft-and-stash player.

After the Warriors selected him at No. 55 in the 2022 NBA Draft, Santos played strongly in his Summer League debut. He finished with 23 points while shooting 7-for-13 from the field, 1-for-4 from 3-point range and 8-for-11 from the free-throw line. Though he committed six turnovers, Santos added six rebounds, three steals and a strong plus-minus rating (+9).

Before making his NBA stint, Santos played professionally in his native Brazil with Minas of the NBB League. Santos also helped Brazil win a gold media in the 2019 FIBA South America Under-17 championship.

Mac McClung, L.A. Lakers

McClung finished with 17 points while shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line in 16 minutes off the bench.

After winning last season’s G League Rookie of the Year award with the South Bay Lakers, McClung secured a two-way contract to close out the 2021-22 campaign. The Lakers have since inked rookies Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider on two-way deals. That leaves McClung with hopes to showcase his game either for other teams or to give the Lakers second thoughts.

Paris Bass, L.A. Lakers

Bass had 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting, six rebounds and a +31 in plus-minus in 24 minutes off the bench. Bass had played for the Lakers’ G League team last season before and after a 10-day stint with the Phoenix Suns.

After going undrafted in 2016 following a two-year college stint at Detroit Mercy, Bass has played professionally overseas in Austria, Dominican Republic, Taiwan, Puerto Rico and Colombia.

Scotty Pippen Jr, L.A. Lakers

Pippen, son of a certain NBA Hall of Famer, finished with 14 points, six rebounds and a +19 in plus-minus. No doubt, Pippen’s father impacted the game posting similar numbers. But the younger Pippen’s first Summer League action also entailed some inefficiency with his shooting (3-for-9) and ball handling (five turnovers).

The Lakers signed Pippen to a two-way contract after he averaged more than 20 points during his sophomore and junior seasons at Vanderbilt.

Cole Swider, L.A. Lakers

Swider could give the Lakers some needed 3-point shooting. He had 13 points while shooting 5-for-7 overall and 3-for-5 from deep in 19 minutes.

After shooting proficiently during three years at Villanova and one at Syracuse, the Lakers signed Swider to a two-way contract with hopes he could bolster their need of serviceable wings.

* * *

Mark Medina is a senior writer/analyst for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.