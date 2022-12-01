Bucks' Khris Middleton probable to make season debut Friday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton has been upgraded to probable for Friday’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers (7:30 ET, ESPN). The former All-Star guard, who has missed Milwaukee’s first 20 games due to injury rehab following offseason wrist surgery, is set to debut, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Middleton has not played since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during Game 2 of the Bucks’ first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls.

After the season, Middleton had surgery on his left wrist and had been rehabbing the injury since then. He said he played through the injury late last season before undergoing surgery and wore a cast for much of the offseason before shedding it around when training camps opened.

An All-Star in 2019, ’20 and ’21, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44.3% overall and 37.3% on 3-pointers last season. He is a vital player for Milwaukee, which has the second-best record in the Eastern Conference (15-5).

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.