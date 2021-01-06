Bucks issue statement after DA declines charges in Jacob Blake shooting

Candace Parker and Channing Frye react to the latest ruling in the Kenosha shooting case.

The Milwaukee Bucks have released a statement after Kenosha (WI) County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday he would not to bring charges against the police officer who shot and seriously wounded Jacob Blake in August.

The shooting triggered a wave of protests, including the Bucks’ decision to boycott a first-round playoff game with the Orlando Magic on Aug. 26.

The statement:

“The Bucks organization remains firmly against excessive use of force by law enforcement. This past year shed light on the ongoing racial injustices facing our African American and other marginalized communities. Reoccurring instances of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the Black community must stop. We will continue to work to enact policy change so these incidents no longer exist. As an organization, we remain strongly committed to address issues of social injustice and anti-racism and to make meaningful change for African Americans and all marginalized members of our community.”