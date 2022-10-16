Bucks guard Pat Connaughton suffers right calf strain

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without swingman Pat Connaughton to start the 2022-23 NBA season due to right calf soreness, the team announced Sunday. An MRI revealed that Connaughton has a right calf strain and will be sidelined for approximately three weeks.

The 29-year-old guard missed the Bucks’ final two preseason games with the injury. Milwaukee signed Connaughton to a multiyear extension this offseason after a career-best season in 2021-22, averaging 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in a career-high 26.0 minutes per game.

The Bucks, who were winless (0-5) in preseason play, are also expected to be without their All-Star forward Khris Middleton for the beginning of the season as he recovers from an offseason wrist surgery. Additionally, veteran free-agent signee Joe Ingles is coming back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and isn’t expected to make his Bucks debut until December or January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.