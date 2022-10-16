Top Stories

Bucks guard Pat Connaughton suffers right calf strain

Milwaukee's versatile swingman will be sidelined for approximately 3 weeks due to a calf injury.

From NBA.com News Services

Pat Connaughton will miss the start of the 2022-23 season with right calf soreness.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without swingman Pat Connaughton to start the 2022-23 NBA season due to right calf soreness, the team announced Sunday. An MRI revealed that Connaughton has a right calf strain and will be sidelined for approximately three weeks.

The 29-year-old guard missed the Bucks’ final two preseason games with the injury. Milwaukee signed Connaughton to a multiyear extension this offseason after a career-best season in 2021-22, averaging 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in a career-high 26.0 minutes per game.

The Bucks, who were winless (0-5) in preseason play, are also expected to be without their All-Star forward Khris Middleton for the beginning of the season as he recovers from an offseason wrist surgery. Additionally, veteran free-agent signee Joe Ingles is coming back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and isn’t expected to make his Bucks debut until December or January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.