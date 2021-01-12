Top Stories

Nets GM Sean Marks releases statement on Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving remains away from the team due to personal reasons.

Official release

The Brooklyn Nets released the following statement from GM Sean Marks on Tuesday:

“We are aware of a video on social media featuring Kyrie Irving at a family gathering. We are reviewing the circumstances with both Kyrie and the NBA in order to determine compliance with health and safety protocols.

Kyrie remains away from the team due to personal reasons. A date of his return has yet to be finalized. In the meantime, we will continue to stay focused on our organizational goals.

Kyrie will have the opportunity to address his absence when he is ready to do so.”

