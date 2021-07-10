Brooklyn Nets name David Vanterpool assistant coach

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Brooklyn Nets have named David Vanterpool as an assistant coach on Head Coach Steve Nash’s staff.

Vanterpool comes to Brooklyn after serving the past two seasons (2019-21) as the associate head coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the previous seven seasons (2012-19) as an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers. Additionally, Vanterpool spent two years (2010-12) in the Oklahoma City Thunder front office as director of pro personnel. Prior to beginning his NBA coaching career, Vanterpool spent three years (2007-10) as an assistant coach with CSKA Moscow, helping lead the team to three Russian League championships and the 2008 EuroLeague title. Vanterpool also previously served as an assistant coach with the Canadian Men’s National Team.

Vanterpool spent part of one NBA season (2000-01) with the Washington Wizards during a 12-year professional career in which he played in Italy, China, Russia, the Continental Basketball Association and the American Basketball Association. As a member of CSKA Moscow, Vanterpool won a EuroLeague title in 2006 and was named to the All-EuroLeague Second Team in 2003-04 while playing for Italian champion Montepaschi Siena. He also won the 2000 CBA Championship with the Yakima Sun Kings. Vanterpool played collegiately for four years (1991-95) at St. Bonaventure University, where he was named First Team Atlantic-10 and is a member of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.