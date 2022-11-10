2022-23 City Edition Uniforms

Boston Celtics 22/23 City Edition Uniform: Champions of Gold

The 2022-23 Boston Celtics City Edition uniform pays homage to a true “champion of gold,” Bill Russell.

NBA.com

Celtics City EditionThe 2022-23 Boston Celtics City Edition uniform pays homage to a true “champion of gold,” Bill Russell.

Russell’s legacy spanned the “Golden Era” of Celtics basketball, an era with an unmatched and unstoppable 11 championships in 13 years.

However, it was the barriers that Russell broke not only on the court, as the first black head coach and a member of the first all-black starting five, but off the court that truly made him “The Gold Standard,” a consistent reminder of what it truly means to be a Celtic.

The uniform features the following:
Stylized script wordmark
Eleven (11) gold diamonds on the side panels (jersey and shorts) marking Bill’s 11 championships
6” with eleven (11) diamonds present on the belt buckle
Champions of Gold” anthem detail over the jersey jocktag.

SHOP NOW

Celtics City EditionCeltics City Edition  SHOP NOW 

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.