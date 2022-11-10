Boston Celtics 22/23 City Edition Uniform: Champions of Gold

The 2022-23 Boston Celtics City Edition uniform pays homage to a true “champion of gold,” Bill Russell.

Russell’s legacy spanned the “Golden Era” of Celtics basketball, an era with an unmatched and unstoppable 11 championships in 13 years.

However, it was the barriers that Russell broke not only on the court, as the first black head coach and a member of the first all-black starting five, but off the court that truly made him “The Gold Standard,” a consistent reminder of what it truly means to be a Celtic.

The uniform features the following:

Stylized script wordmark

Eleven (11) gold diamonds on the side panels (jersey and shorts) marking Bill’s 11 championships

“6” with eleven (11) diamonds present on the belt buckle

“Champions of Gold” anthem detail over the jersey jocktag.