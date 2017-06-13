2017 NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors raise bar for winning percentage in NBA playoffs
NBA.com Staff
Kevin Durant scored 39 points, Stephen Curry added 34 and the Golden State Warriors won their second NBA championship in three seasons with a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of The Finals on Monday night.
It wasn’t a perfect postseason, but the Golden State Warriors still posted the highest winning percentage in NBA playoff history.
Best Playoff Records In NBA History