Ties broken for order of selection in NBA Draft 2020

NEW YORK – Two ties among teams with identical records were broken today through random drawings to determine the order of selection for NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm.
The drawings were conducted by NBA Executive Vice President and Chief Security Officer Jerome Pickett at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey. The tiebreaker process was overseen by Darrington Hobson, a representative from the accounting firm of Ernst & Young.
Which team will get the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft? 👀 pic.twitter.com/i4MNxYc70D
— NBA TV (@NBATV) August 20, 2020
The results of the drawings:
• The Sacramento Kings (28-36 in regular-season games) won a tiebreaker with the New Orleans Pelicans.
• The Oklahoma City Thunder (44-28 in regular-season and seeding games) won a tiebreaker with the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz. Second and third place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Houston and Utah, respectively.
NBA Draft Lottery 2020 presented by State Farm will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20 and air live on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET. NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm will take place on Friday, Oct. 16.
Below is the order of selection for NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm and the odds for teams in NBA Draft Lottery 2020 presented by State Farm.
2020 First Round
Drawings will be conducted at NBA Draft Lottery 2020 presented by State Farm to determine the first four picks in NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm. The remainder of the “lottery teams” will select in positions 5 through 14 in inverse order of their records in 2019-20 regular-season games played through March 11, 2020. The teams entered in the NBA Draft Lottery and their odds of winning the lottery are as follows:
* This pick may be conveyed to Boston.
The order for the remainder of the first-round picks is as follows:
2020 Second Round
31. Golden State (to Dallas)
32. Cleveland (to Charlotte via LA Clippers via Orlando)
33. Minnesota
34. Atlanta (to Philadelphia)
35. Detroit (to Sacramento via Phoenix)
36. New York (to Philadelphia)
37. Chicago (to Washington)
38. Charlotte (to New York)
39. Washington (to New Orleans via Milwaukee)
40. Phoenix (to Memphis)
41. San Antonio
42/43. New Orleans
42/43. Sacramento
44. Memphis (to Chicago)
45. Orlando
46. Portland
47. Brooklyn (to Boston via Charlotte via Orlando via Philadelphia)
48. Dallas (to Golden State via Philadelphia)
49. Philadelphia
50. Miami (to Atlanta via Sacramento via Cleveland via Boston)
51. Utah (to Golden State via Dallas via Detroit via Cleveland)
52. Houston (to Sacramento)
53. Oklahoma City
54. Indiana
55. Denver (to Brooklyn)
56. Boston (to Charlotte)
57. LA Clippers
58. Los Angeles Lakers (to Philadelphia via Orlando)
59. Toronto
60. Milwaukee (to New Orleans)
* * *
Notes:
- In the first round, teams that did not make the playoffs have been assigned a position in the lottery based on winning percentages in 2019-20 regular-season games played through March 11, 2020, and teams that made the playoffs have been assigned draft positions 15-30 based on combined winning percentages in 2019-20 regular-season games played through March 11, 2020, and seeding games (in both cases, teams with identical winning percentages have been assigned a position based on the results of the tiebreaker drawings).
- In the second round, teams that did not make the playoffs have been assigned draft positions 31-44 based on winning percentages in 2019-20 regular-season games played through March 11, 2020, and teams that made the playoffs have been assigned draft positions 45-60 based on combined winning percentages in 2019-20 regular-season games played through March 11, 2020 and seeding games (in both cases, teams with identical winning percentages will select in inverse order of the order in which they select in the first round).
- With respect to the winning percentage tie between New Orleans and Sacramento: The order of selection in the first round (and therefore the inverse order in the second round) will be determined by the Draft Lottery on Aug. 20, 2020.