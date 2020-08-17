Ties broken for order of selection in NBA Draft 2020

NEW YORK – Two ties among teams with identical records were broken today through random drawings to determine the order of selection for NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm.

The drawings were conducted by NBA Executive Vice President and Chief Security Officer Jerome Pickett at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey. The tiebreaker process was overseen by Darrington Hobson, a representative from the accounting firm of Ernst & Young.

Which team will get the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft? 👀 pic.twitter.com/i4MNxYc70D — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 20, 2020

The results of the drawings:

• The Sacramento Kings (28-36 in regular-season games) won a tiebreaker with the New Orleans Pelicans.

• The Oklahoma City Thunder (44-28 in regular-season and seeding games) won a tiebreaker with the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz. Second and third place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Houston and Utah, respectively.

NBA Draft Lottery 2020 presented by State Farm will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20 and air live on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET. NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm will take place on Friday, Oct. 16.

Below is the order of selection for NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm and the odds for teams in NBA Draft Lottery 2020 presented by State Farm.

2020 First Round

Drawings will be conducted at NBA Draft Lottery 2020 presented by State Farm to determine the first four picks in NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm. The remainder of the “lottery teams” will select in positions 5 through 14 in inverse order of their records in 2019-20 regular-season games played through March 11, 2020. The teams entered in the NBA Draft Lottery and their odds of winning the lottery are as follows:

* This pick may be conveyed to Boston.

The order for the remainder of the first-round picks is as follows:

2020 Second Round

31. Golden State (to Dallas)

32. Cleveland (to Charlotte via LA Clippers via Orlando)

33. Minnesota

34. Atlanta (to Philadelphia)

35. Detroit (to Sacramento via Phoenix)

36. New York (to Philadelphia)

37. Chicago (to Washington)

38. Charlotte (to New York)

39. Washington (to New Orleans via Milwaukee)

40. Phoenix (to Memphis)

41. San Antonio

42/43. New Orleans

42/43. Sacramento

44. Memphis (to Chicago)

45. Orlando

46. Portland

47. Brooklyn (to Boston via Charlotte via Orlando via Philadelphia)

48. Dallas (to Golden State via Philadelphia)

49. Philadelphia

50. Miami (to Atlanta via Sacramento via Cleveland via Boston)

51. Utah (to Golden State via Dallas via Detroit via Cleveland)

52. Houston (to Sacramento)

53. Oklahoma City

54. Indiana

55. Denver (to Brooklyn)

56. Boston (to Charlotte)

57. LA Clippers

58. Los Angeles Lakers (to Philadelphia via Orlando)

59. Toronto

60. Milwaukee (to New Orleans)

* * *

Notes: