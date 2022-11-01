Top Stories

Best Halloween costumes from across the NBA

Check out these spooky looks from NBA stars as they celebrate Halloween with their families and teammates.

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Celtics forward Grant Williams shows off his Halloween look in Boston on Sunday.

Plenty of NBA stars and their families were in the Halloween spirit over the weekend. From pregame arrivals to trick-or-treat festivities, keep scrolling to see some of the best looks and costumes from across the league in celebration of Halloween.

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

John Wall, LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers

Montrezl Harrell, Philadelphia 76ers

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Grant Williams, Boston Celtics

Dewayne Dedmon, Miami Heat

JaVale McGee, Dallas Mavericks

More spooky celebrations from around the NBA

 

