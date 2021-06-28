Ben Simmons withdraws from Australia Olympic squad

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has withdrawn from the Australian men’s basketball team before the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

According to a press release from Basketball Australia, Simmons plans to use the offseason to “focus on individual skill development.”

🚨 Ben Simmons has informed Basketball Australia that he won't be joining the Boomers at their training camp in the U.S.A, ruling him out of selection for the Tokyo Olympics. READ: https://t.co/VGRJqNzVgm pic.twitter.com/gFl82qGDg1 — Basketball Australia (@BasketballAus) June 28, 2021

“I have spoken with Ben and whilst we wanted him to be a part of our team, we understand and support his decision,” Australia coach Brian Goorjian said in a statement. “He has made it clear that this is something that he wants to be a part of in the future.”

Simmons struggled on offense during the playoffs, including a historically bad stretch from the free throw line, before the Sixers were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.