Top Stories

Ben Simmons withdraws from Australia Olympic squad

The All-Star guard has decided to not compete in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

From NBA.com News Services

Ben Simmons and Basketball Australia announced the decision on Monday.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has withdrawn from the Australian men’s basketball team before the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

According to a press release from Basketball Australia, Simmons plans to use the offseason to “focus on individual skill development.”

“I have spoken with Ben and whilst we wanted him to be a part of our team, we understand and support his decision,” Australia coach Brian Goorjian said in a statement. “He has made it clear that this is something that he wants to be a part of in the future.”

Simmons struggled on offense during the playoffs, including a historically bad stretch from the free throw line, before the Sixers were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.