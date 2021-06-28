Top Stories
Ben Simmons withdraws from Australia Olympic squad
The All-Star guard has decided to not compete in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
From NBA.com News Services
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has withdrawn from the Australian men’s basketball team before the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.
According to a press release from Basketball Australia, Simmons plans to use the offseason to “focus on individual skill development.”
🚨 Ben Simmons has informed Basketball Australia that he won't be joining the Boomers at their training camp in the U.S.A, ruling him out of selection for the Tokyo Olympics.
READ: https://t.co/VGRJqNzVgm pic.twitter.com/gFl82qGDg1
— Basketball Australia (@BasketballAus) June 28, 2021
“I have spoken with Ben and whilst we wanted him to be a part of our team, we understand and support his decision,” Australia coach Brian Goorjian said in a statement. “He has made it clear that this is something that he wants to be a part of in the future.”
Simmons struggled on offense during the playoffs, including a historically bad stretch from the free throw line, before the Sixers were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.