Atlanta Hawks lower some concessions prices

ATLANTA (AP) — With a nod to their in-town NFL cousins, the Atlanta Hawks will offer new fan-friendly concessions pricing plan they say is the first of its kind in the NBA.

The plan for more affordable menu items accompanies the completion of the second phase of an extensive renovation of Philips Arena in October.

Need food in your life? Same! Take a 👀 at our new concession prices: https://t.co/HXbAmCwScY pic.twitter.com/vSl2cXZErH — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 26, 2018

The team says the new fan-friendly menu features price cuts of up to 50 percent, including $5 beer. The Hawks say Philips Arena will be the first NBA venue with the pricing plan.

The Hawks – considered a longshot to be a playoff contender next season – quickly acknowledge they didn’t devise the plan.

They say motivation came from the NFL Falcons’ success with similarly affordable pricing at their new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, adjacent to Philips Arena in downtown Atlanta. The Hawks also were inspired by affordable concessions prices at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.