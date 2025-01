NEW YORK – Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

The incidents occurred with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ 127-125 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 11 at Target Center.