Andre Drummond to miss Lakers game vs. Kings with toe injury

Lakers' center suffered right big toe contusion, lost toenail on Wednesday vs. Bucks.

From NBA.com News Services

The Lakers' injury woes continued Wednesday as newcomer Andre Drummond joined LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the sideline.

Lakers center Andre Drummond had an abbreviated debut on Wednesday against Milwaukee, and the right big toe contusion he suffered then will delay his second chance to impress the L.A. faithful.

The Lakers announced Thursday that Drummond wouldn’t travel with the team to Sacramento for Friday’s game against the Kings; L.A. return to Staples Center in away uniforms for Sunday’s matchup with the Clippers before heading out for a five-game East Coast trip.

The team additionally ruled swingman Wesley Matthews questionable for Friday.

