2019 NBA All-Star voting second returns released

NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo have expanded their conference leads in the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2019 presented by Google.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 68th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. All current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with those voters completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Players may vote for their teammates or themselves. Voting for fans, players and media will conclude on Monday, Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The second returns of #NBAAllStar Voting 2019 presented by @Google! Vote on https://t.co/R6fBO5LSAS, the NBA App or by searching for your favorite player or team on Google.

Vote now! https://t.co/7WGNCNxnJB pic.twitter.com/akz3wREzFM — #NBAAllStar 2021 (@NBAAllStar) January 10, 2019

In the second fan returns, James leads all players with 2,779,812 votes to maintain the top spot in the Western Conference frontcourt. Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Dončić (2,220,077) continues to rank second in the West frontcourt and has climbed to second among all West players. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George (1,859,216) has moved up to third place in the West frontcourt, followed by the Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant (1,717,968) in fourth place and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis (1,564,347) in fifth place.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry (2,094,158) has increased his lead among West guards, while the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Derrick Rose (1,986,840) remains in second place. The Houston Rockets’ James Harden (1,674,660) and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook (1,494,382) are still in third and fourth place, respectively.

In the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo (2,670,816) has strengthened his position as the leading vote-getter. The top three players in the East frontcourt are unchanged, with Antetokounmpo joined by the Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard (2,092,806) in second place and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (1,710,229) in third place.

The East guard group is again led by the Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving (2,381,901) and the Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade (1,199,789). The Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker (858,798) continues to hold third place, while Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons (695,032) remains in fourth place.

* 2019 NBA All-Star voting first returns

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will follow last year’s format: The two team captains will draft rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their picks regardless of conference affiliation. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference. Details about the NBA All-Star Draft will be announced at a later date.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two captains, on Thursday, Jan. 24 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. The network will announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 31 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

* * *

NBA ALL-STAR VOTING 2019 PRESENTED BY GOOGLE

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL), 2,670,816 votes

2. Kawhi Leonard (TOR), 2,092,806 votes

3. Joel Embiid (PHI), 1,710,229 votes

4. Jayson Tatum (BOS), 599,289 votes

5. Jimmy Butler (PHI), 569,354 votes

6. Blake Griffin (DET), 500,072 votes

7. Vince Carter (ATL), 273,719 votes

8. Gordon Hayward (BOS), 237,813 votes

9. Pascal Siakam (TOR), 206,290 votes

10. Al Horford (BOS), 199,474 votes

Guards

1. Kyrie Irving (BOS), 2,381,901 votes

2. Dwyane Wade (MIA), 1,199,789 votes

3. Kemba Walker (CHA), 858,798 votes

4. Ben Simmons (PHI), 695,032 votes

5. Victor Oladipo (IND), 567,893 votes

6. Kyle Lowry (TOR), 488,825 votes

7. Zach LaVine (CHI), 330,504 votes

8. Jeremy Lin (ATL), 200,648 votes

9. Goran Dragić (MIA), 191,541 votes

10. Bradley Beal (WAS), 168,137 votes

Western Conference

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (LAL), 2,779,812 votes

2. Luka Dončić (DAL), 2,220,077 votes

3. Paul George (OKC), 1,859,216 votes

4. Kevin Durant (GSW), 1,717,968 votes

5. Anthony Davis (NOP), 1,564,347 votes

6. Steven Adams (OKC), 1,034,014 votes

7. Nikola Jokić (DEN), 740,918 votes

8. Kyle Kuzma (LAL), 584,842 votes

9. Draymond Green (GSW), 411,131 votes

10. DeMarcus Cousins (GSW), 276,849 votes

Guards

1. Stephen Curry (GSW), 2,094,158 votes

2. Derrick Rose (MIN), 1,986,840 votes

3. James Harden (HOU), 1,674,660 votes

4. Russell Westbrook (OKC), 1,494,382 votes

5. Klay Thompson (GSW), 706,960 votes

6. Damian Lillard (POR), 610,839 votes

7. DeMar DeRozan (SAS), 594,012 votes

8. Lonzo Ball (LAL), 529,164 votes

9. Devin Booker (PHO), 310,944 votes

10. Chris Paul (HOU), 306,808 votes

* * *

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

NBA All-Star Voting 2019 presented by Google runs from Dec. 25 – Jan. 21. The two remaining fan voting updates will be shared on Thursday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 17.

During the voting period, five “2-for-1 Days” allow fans to have their votes count twice. The 2-for-1 Days, which are designated 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET, take place today, tomorrow, Jan. 10, Jan. 11 and Jan. 21 through all voting platforms.

How Fans Can Vote

• NBA.com voting page at NBA.com/vote: Fill out one full ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) on NBA.com/vote from a desktop or mobile browser. Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

• NBA App: Access the ballot and vote through the app, which is available on Android and Fans can fill out one full ballot per day and select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

• Google: Vote on com or the Google Search App by searching “NBA Vote” and “NBA All-Star Vote” or simply by searching for your favorite player or team. Fans may submit votes for 10 unique players per day.

• The Google Assistant: NBA All-Star Voting is available on the Google Assistant for the first time. Vote via any Google Assistant-enabled device by saying, “OK, Google, talk to NBA All-Star.” Fans may submit votes for up to 10 unique players per The Google Assistant is available on laptops, phones, speakers, tablets and other connected devices.