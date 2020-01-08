Al-Farouq Aminu out indefinitely after knee surgery

Orlando, FL – Orlando Magic forward Al-Farouq Aminu underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Aminu suffered the injury on November 29 vs. Toronto and has missed the last 19 games (December 1-January 6).

Aminu will be out indefinitely and re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks and his return to the court will depend on how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation.

Aminu (6’9”, 220, 9/21/90) has played in 18 games this season for Orlando (two starts), averaging 4.3 ppg., 4.8 rpg., 1.2 apg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 21.1 minpg. He was signed as a free agent by the Magic on July 6, 2019.