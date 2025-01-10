76ers rookie Jared McCain (knee) to miss rest of season

Jared McCain was reviewed today by the surgeon who performed surgery on his left knee on Dec. 17. He is progressing well and will be out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Further updates on his progress will be provided as appropriate.
McCain had surgery on Dec. 17 to repair a lateral meniscus tear on his left knee.
