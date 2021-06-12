76ers guard Danny Green out at least 2 weeks after straining calf

Sixers guard Danny Green will miss at least two weeks after an MRI confirmed he suffered a strained right calf in Philadelphia’s 127-111 victory over the Hawks in Game 3, the team announced Saturday.

Danny Green Injury Update: An MRI today confirmed a right calf strain. Green will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 12, 2021

Green went scoreless in four minutes Friday before coming up lame. He returned later to watch the rest of the game in street clothes and a walking boot on his injured right limb. Green, 33, is averaging 10.3 points and shooting 37.8% on 3-pointers in the playoffs.

For one night, at least, the Sixers didn’t miss Green as they rode another dominant performance from Joel Embiid (27 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, three blocks) to reclaim home-court advantage with a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Philadelphia’s bench collectively picked up the slack for Green, scoring a total of 48 points for its best output in the series by far.