3 players tested positive in latest COVID-19 results
The NBA and NBPA announce results for players tested since March 10.
Official release
NEW YORK – Of the 490 players tested for COVID-19 since March 10, three new players have returned confirmed positive tests.
Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test, or has been identified as having been in close contact to an infected person, is isolated or quarantined until they are cleared under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.