24 Thoughts on Game 1 of 2021 NBA Finals

Welcome to the 2021 NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks. It’s a matchup that not many predicted when the season tipped off, but it brings new blood to the Finals stage as no player in this series has ever won an NBA championship. Will Phoenix win its first title in franchise history? Or will Milwaukee earn their first title in 50 years? It will all be decided by July 22, but it starts tonight in the Valley as the Suns host their first Finals game since 1993.

Here are 24 thoughts on Game 1 as it happened. I’m honored to continue this Finals feature story after it had been penned (well, typed) by the great Sekou Smith for so many years. I hope I can do it justice over the course of this series.

24 — Giannis giving it a go. The biggest question heading into Game 1 was the status of the two-time MVP’s left knee after he suffered a hyperextension in Game 4 of the East Finals and has not played since. The Bucks closed out the Hawks without him, but if the Bucks are to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy for the second time in franchise history, they will need the Greek Freak. Of course, the next question is how healthy is the knee and how much can he give not just tonight but for the rest of The Finals?

“If I were Giannis and I were 70 percent or more, I would play.” @SHAQ discusses Giannis’ status ahead of Game 1 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/xySqZq0sKi — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 6, 2021

Giannis is available and will start for the @Bucks vs. PHX in Game 1 of the #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV at 9pm/et on ABC! #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/fTZpVY33wS — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2021

23 — The NBA Finals 2021 intro is officially a Spike Lee joint. Always look forward to the intros for Game 1 of The Finals to see what ABC has in store to get everyone hyped. This worked well for me.

A Spike Lee Joint:

THE NBA FINALS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7x75MGGcpY — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 7, 2021

22 — Judith Hill absolutely crushed the anthem. How she didn’t win The Voice a few years back is baffling.

Tonight’s anthem singer, Judith Hill, was supposed to perform with Michael Jackson in his “This Is It” concerts. here she is in the rehearsals shown in the movie https://t.co/c9jeJaBrF8 — J.A. Adande (@jadande) July 7, 2021

21 — First play is a pick-and-roll alley-oop attempt for Giannis. He looked just fine elevating for the ball and earned the foul. The Suns crowd continues the trend of counting during Giannis’ free throw attempts. He splits the pair. Two thoughts here: 1) If I’m the Suns crowd, I would just yell out random numbers instead of going in order. I actually think them going in order starts to give Giannis a rhythm at the line. 2) Can we get a one-one thousand, two-one thousand or a one-Mississippi, two-Mississippi from the crowd to avoid the quick counts?

I hope Giannis is healthy enough to play and if he does, here’s a handy guide for any Suns fans going to the game to use during his free throws pic.twitter.com/e1jHPjt3Wi — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) July 6, 2021

20 — Devin Booker has 8 of Phoenix’s first 18 points. The last two came on a pair of free throws after Brook Lopez switched on him and Booker got the big man to bite on a pump fake and drew the contact on a jumper in the lane. Will be interesting to see if Milwaukee continues to switch on screens or be forced to rethink the strategy.

Devin Booker is getting to the rim with ease this first quarter. Something to monitor with the Bucks switching all screens. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 7, 2021

Opening defensive matchups from the Suns: Ayton on Giannis

Booker on Holiday

Bridges on Middleton

Paul on Tucker

Crowder on Lopez — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) July 7, 2021

19 — After missing their first four 3-pointers of the game, the Suns get back-to-back triples by the Camerons (Johnson and Payne) to set the crowd into a frenzy and force a Bucks timeout.

The triple from Cam Payne gets the Phoenix crowd on their feet early! #NBAFinals@Bucks 20@Suns 24 1st quarter of Game 1 on ABC pic.twitter.com/V01kmTCPKT — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2021

18 — Yeah, it looks like Giannis is just fine.

Giannis too strong 💪pic.twitter.com/4vcrLecdV2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 7, 2021

giannis is a whole different kind of monster — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 7, 2021

17 — Suns lead 30-26 at the end of the first quarter. The Suns are 9-1 this postseason when leading after the first quarter, and unbeaten when leading by more than 1 point.

30-26 @Suns lead after the 1st quarter of Game 1 on ABC! Booker: 12 PTS, 3 AST

Giannis: 8 PTS, 5 REB#NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV pic.twitter.com/Lgbfcb3DMp — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2021

Fun first quarter. 27 more, please. — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) July 7, 2021

16 — From the “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it file”

Devin Booker is wearing his “Be Legendary”-inspired Kobe 4s again — just like he has in every playoff game so far. pic.twitter.com/6Dmj7JSIOs — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 7, 2021

Chris Paul has been writing “Can’t Give Up Now” on his sneakers every game this season. Tonight, in the first NBA Finals game of his career, he echoes the same sentiment. Four wins away… (h/t @NickDePaula) pic.twitter.com/PeCs2Z7Qdn — Boardroom (@boardroom) July 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the NBA Sneaker King P.J. Tucker claims to not have any special kicks in his rotation for The Finals. Let’s keep an eye on that.

Gotta love this #NBAFinals sneaker answer from PJ Tucker: “Honestly, I could care less … I really don't even care what I wear. I'm so happy to be here, I just want to play. The shoes are the last thing on my mind.” pic.twitter.com/WtbwxuAEFY — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 7, 2021

15 — Suns trying to close out the first half on a run — already on a 5-0 run, with a fast break off a live-ball turnover by Jrue Holiday, but Giannis with the LeBron-like chase down block on Mikal Bridges. We could insert the Spider-Man pointing at Spider-man meme here as those two Finals blocks will run side-by-side for a long time.

HE HYPER EXTENDED HIS KNEE ONE WEEK AGO — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 7, 2021

14 — Suns lead 57-49 at the half as the stars have all delivered in first 24 minutes of Game 1.

Fun 1st half of Game 1 on ABC… @Suns on top 57-49! Devin Booker: 16 PTS, 4 AST

Chris Paul: 11 PTS, 4 AST

Deandre Ayton: 10 PTS, 8 REB

Khris Middleton: 12 PTS, 3 REB

Giannis: 10 PTS, 9 REB#NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV pic.twitter.com/M4ACH6yjDu — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2021

Key stat of the half: Suns are +10 on free throws. Phoenix is 12-12 at the line (8-8 from Booker), while Milwaukee is just 2-4 (all by Giannis).

13 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (13) and Deandre Ayton (11) lead the postseason in double-doubles and are on their way to adding to those totals in Game 1. At the half, both players already have 10 points, Giannis only needs one more rebound, while Ayton needs two boards. Giannis also has a 2-0 edge in blocks.

12 — First possession of second half, Chris Paul forces a switch to get Brook Lopez on him and drains his patented mid-range jumper. Two possessions later, another switch, Paul pulls up for 3-pointer at end of shot clock, knocks it down and the foul.

Chris Paul from deep… plus the foul! #NBAFinals@Bucks 52@Suns 62 2nd half of Game 1 on ABC pic.twitter.com/YRk9u79kNo — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2021

Alas, less than 3 minutes into the 3rd quarter, it's 20 points on 11 possessions when Lopez has been iso'd. — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) July 7, 2021

Paul tweaks his left ankle on the landing, play is reviewed and Lopez is assessed a flagrant foul for being in Paul’s landing area. Now it’s a four-point play and the ball for the Suns, who lead by 11 for their biggest lead of the game.

OUCH 😣 Flagrant 1 pic.twitter.com/zg3Zop7Ra7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 7, 2021

11 — Mikal Bridges giving the Suns a great boost with strong defense, running the break and knocking down the three. He’s up to 14 points, which equals the Suns lead with 8:33 left in the third.

Mikal Bridges swipes it away and finishes on the other end… @Suns up 13 on ABC!#NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV pic.twitter.com/XKG7Vr2kEO — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2021

Mikal Bridges isn’t scared of the moment!!!!!! — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 7, 2021

10 — With Lopez now playing drop coverage against the pick-and-roll, he stays in the lane, while Booker uses the Ayton pick on Holiday, gets to the free throw line for a pull-up jumper that drops and gives the Suns a 16-point lead. Timeout Bucks.

Sometimes you set screens to get a teammate a shot, other times its for you to end up with a dunk.

Ayton rebounds, runs the floor and throws down the lob from CP3! #NBAFinals@Suns up 16 in Game 1 on ABC pic.twitter.com/e7cnZEPI3O — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2021

9 — CP3 beats Bobby Portis off the dribble for the layup to put the Suns up by 18. Bucks get a three, then Paul gets Portis again and knocks down a three of his own. The Suns have been able to dictate the matchups and are using it to their full advantage.

CHRIS PAUL IS GOING OFF IN HIS FIRST FINALS GAME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vpcRgl5PP1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 7, 2021

if you end up guarding chris paul on the perimeter in this game you might as well start digging your own grave — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 7, 2021

Oh man…. Chris Paul is on another planet right now — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) July 7, 2021

8 — Chris Paul goes to bench to get wrist taped. Initial injury happened during the West Finals vs. the Clippers but he appears to re-aggrevate it on a drive vs. Portis.

Chris Paul is playing like this is his chance, because it is. It’s only game 1, but he has waited for this moment and he’s showing up. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 7, 2021

7 — Khris Middleton doing whatever he can to keep the Bucks within striking distance. He finished with 11 points in the third quarter — all coming in the final three minutes.

Bucks total points from free throws, through three quarters: 2. — Henry Abbott (@TrueHoop) July 7, 2021

6 — Suns take a 17-point lead into the fourth quarter. Chris Paul with 16 points in the third quarter to put the Suns in command with 12 minutes to play.

27 through 3 quarters in your NBA Finals debut 😁 pic.twitter.com/R6ag0z4bpi — ESPN (@espn) July 7, 2021

Chris Paul, Cliff Paul, CP3….whoever we are witnessing tonight is going completely NUTS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Angel Gray (@Angel_Gray1) July 7, 2021

5 — That’s pretty good company.

Deandre Ayton is the first player to record at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in his NBA Finals debut since Tim Duncan on June 16, 1999. pic.twitter.com/NyFg5q9jzn — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) July 7, 2021

So is this:

Chris Paul is the first player with 30 points and 8 assists in a Finals debut since Michael Jordan in 1991. pic.twitter.com/Gmg4o2TeSn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 7, 2021

4 — Here come the Bucks! Bryn Forbes knocks down a right wing three to cut the Suns lead to nine points with 7:46 to play. Bucks have outscored the Suns 16-9 through the first 4:14 of the quarter. Four points each for Middleton and Holiday, a 3-pointer apiece from Connaughton and Forbes and a bucket from Giannis.

Bryn Forbes connects from downtown to cut the lead to single digits! #NBAFinals @Bucks 92@Suns 101 7:46 left in Game 1 on ABC pic.twitter.com/Fl63wqmoR4 — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2021

3 — Booker ends a 7-0 Bucks run (that had cut lead to 7) with a 3-pointer to push lead back to double-digits. Bucks come up empty on multiple possessions (two turnovers and missed shots) and Suns push lead back to 12 with 5:14 to play and force a timeout.

Cam Johnson stops, pops, puts the @Suns up 12 and has the building buzzing! #NBAFinals 5 minutes left in Game 1 on ABC pic.twitter.com/Y2dp7SXB7D — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2021

2 — Remember in Top Gun when Maverick says “I’m gonna hit the brakes, he’ll fly right by.” Well, Chris Paul is more like, “I’m gonna hit the brakes, he’s going to crash into my back, I’m still gonna make the shot, and get the 3-point play, and give my team a 14-point lead.”

CP3 attacks, puts on the brakes and finishes through the contact… he's got 32!#NBAFinals on ABC pic.twitter.com/tAKCRmqwSh — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2021

1 — The Suns take Game 118-105 behind a brilliant performance by Chris Paul, who finished with 32 points and nine assists in the first Finals game of his 16-year NBA career.

Chris Paul over his last two games: 73 points

28-43 FG (65.1 FG%)

11-15 3FG (73.3 3FG%)

17 assists (for 41 points)

2 turnovers — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) July 7, 2021

1 down. 3 to go @CP3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 7, 2021

Phoenix had six players score in double figures: Booker 27, Ayton 22 (and 19 boards!), Bridges 14, Payne 10 and Johnson 10.

Deandre Ayton has his 4th game with 20 points on 80% shooting in the playoffs. That is the most in a single postseason in the shot-clock era. pic.twitter.com/EunhvCXJ3n — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 7, 2021

🚨 THE SUNS WIN THEIR FIRST NBA FINALS GAME IN 28 YEARS 🚨 CP3: 32 PTS | 9 AST | 4 REB

Devin Booker: 27 PTS | 6 AST | 3 STL

Deandre Ayton: 22 PTS | 19 REB pic.twitter.com/gu2YelyROW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 7, 2021

For the Bucks, Khris Middleton finished with 29 points, while Giannis had 20 and 17 in his first game back. Game 2 tips off in less than 48 hours.