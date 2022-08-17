NBA TV to televise 107 games during 2022-23 regular season

NBA TV will televise 107 live games during the 2022-23 regular season with the league’s biggest stars and top teams in action, including the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers.

The network will tip off its regular season coverage with five games in three nights, starting with a 2022 Kia NBA Tip-Off doubleheader on Saturday, Oct. 22, highlighted by a matchup of rising stars with the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić hosting the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant at 8:30 p.m. ET. Earlier in the night, the Philadelphia 76ers – with Joel Embiid and James Harden – will host the San Antonio Spurs and Keldon Johnson at 6 p.m.

The next night, a Western Conference showdown on Sunday, Oct. 23, will showcase the Suns – led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul – and the Clippers with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles at 10 p.m.

The network’s third straight night of live game coverage on Monday, Oct. 24, will feature the Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard hosting the Nuggets and two-time Kia NBA MVP Nikola Jokić at 10 p.m. The Orlando Magic and June’s top overall NBA Draft pick Paolo Banchero at the New York Knicks and offseason acquisition Jalen Brunson will tip off the night’s coverage at 7:30 p.m.

The Heat, led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, will host the Warriors – with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson – in the first Center Court presentation of the season on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. NBA TV’s Center Court franchise is the network’s marquee night of programming, which incorporates enhanced viewing options, such as unique camera angles, next-gen analytics and social media integrations, into the originally produced telecast. Earlier in the evening, the Nets with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will host the Mavericks and Dončić at 7:30 p.m.

Later in the season, NBA TV will televise two games on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Monday, Jan. 16 — with the Celtics and Jayson Tatum visiting the Charlotte Hornets and LaMelo Ball at 1 p.m. In the nightcap, the Lakers and LeBron James will host the Houston Rockets and Jalen Green at 10:30 p.m.

NBA TV will present a pair of games played outside the U.S. and Canada, starting with The NBA Mexico City Game 2022 which will feature the Heat and Butler against the Spurs and Johnson in Mexico City on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. The next month, The NBA Paris Game 2023 will feature a matchup between the Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan and the Detroit Pistons with Cade Cunningham in Paris on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m.

Additional game highlights include:

• Monday, Nov. 7 – A marquee interconference doubleheader will showcase the Suns and Booker visiting the 76ers and Harden at 8 p.m., followed by the Clippers and George hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers and Evan Mobley at 10:30 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 11 – An early season showdown of two of the NBA’s top young stars will feature the Celtics and Tatum hosting the Nuggets and Jokić at 7 p.m.

• Monday, Nov. 21 – A blockbuster Center Court matchup will feature the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson taking on the visiting Warriors and Curry at 8 p.m., followed by the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell traveling to face the Clippers and Leonard at 10:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 30 – The Heat and Celtics will meet in a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals at 8 p.m., followed by the Trail Blazers visiting the Lakers at 10:30 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 5 – A rematch of last year’s seven-game Western Conference Semifinals will feature the Mavericks and Dončić hosting the Suns and Booker at 8:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 15 – A pair of 50-win teams from last season will meet when the Bucks and two-time Kia NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo visit the Grizzlies and Morant at 8 p.m., followed by the Clippers and offseason acquisition John Wall hosting the Suns and Paul at 10:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 21 – The network will tip off three straight nights of live game coverage leading up to Christmas starting with the Warriors and Curry against the Nets and Durant at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Clippers and George hosting the Hornets and Ball at 10:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 22 – A pair of high scoring guards will meet when the Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal visit the Utah Jazz and Mitchell at 9 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 23 – Boston’s All-Star duo of Tatum and Jaylen Brown will host the Minnesota Timberwolves with Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Jan. 15 – Two of the NBA’s top big men will meet when the 76ers and Embiid visit the Lakers and Anthony Davis at 9:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Jan. 27 – The network’s NBA Rivals Week coverage will feature a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Round 1 matchup between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m., followed by a 2019 NBA Finals rematch with the Warriors and Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m.

• Monday, Jan. 30 – A star-studded doubleheader is headlined by a pair of former Kia NBA MVPs with the Lakers and James visiting the Nets and Durant at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Trail Blazers and Lillard hosting the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young at 10 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 3 – Leading contenders from both conferences will meet in a Center Court showcase with the Suns and Paul visiting the Celtics and Tatum at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 11 – A pair of star-studded Eastern Conference foes will meet when the 76ers – led by Embiid and Harden – face the Nets with Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons at 6 p.m.

• Monday, Feb. 27 – Following NBA All-Star 2023, two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams last year will meet when the Heat and Butler visit the 76ers and Harden at 7 p.m.

• Friday, March 17 – A blockbuster doubleheader will feature the Warriors and Curry visiting the Hawks and Young at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Lakers and James hosting the Mavericks and Dončić at 10:30 p.m.

• Sunday, March 18 – One night later, two Western Conference rivals will meet with the Grizzlies and Morant hosting the Warriors and Draymond Green at 8 p.m.

• Sunday, March 26 – The Warriors and Andrew Wiggins will host the Timberwolves and Towns at 8:30 p.m. In the first game of the night, a pair of rising guards will meet with the Hawks and Young hosting the Grizzlies and Morant at 6 p.m.

• Friday, March 31 – A late season Western Conference doubleheader will tip off with the Lakers and James visiting the Timberwolves and Edwards at 8 p.m., followed by the Suns and Booker hosting the Nuggets and Jokić at 10:30 p.m.

• Saturday, April 1 – The final month of the regular season will feature the Mavericks and Dončić visiting the Heat and Kyle Lowry at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, April 2 – In a late season matchup of stars, the Mavericks and Dončić will visit the Hawks and Young at 6 p.m., while the Nuggets and Jokić will host the Warriors and Thompson at 8:30 p.m.

• Friday, April 7 – NBA TV will wrap up its regular season coverage with the Bucks and Antetokounmpo hosting the Grizzlies and Morant at 8 p.m., followed by the Suns and Paul visiting the Lakers and James at 10:30 p.m.

NBA TV is available directly to consumers through NBA.com and the NBA App. The channel’s programming offerings include live NBA game telecasts, original programming and an extensive list of on-demand video content.

NBA TV’s 2022-23 NBA Regular Season Schedule

Day Date Time (ET) Game Saturday Oct. 22 6 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers Saturday Oct. 22 8:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks Sunday Oct. 23 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Monday Oct. 24 7:30 p.m. Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks Monday Oct. 24 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Thursday Oct. 27 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets Thursday Oct. 27 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors* Saturday Oct. 29 8 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls Sunday Oct. 30 7 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs Sunday Oct. 30 9:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Monday Oct. 31 7:30 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets Thursday Nov. 3 8 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder* Saturday Nov. 5 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Saturday Nov. 5 10 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Monday Nov. 7 8 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers Monday Nov. 7 10:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers Thursday Nov. 10 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Friday Nov. 11 7 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Saturday Nov. 12 8:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Monday Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics* Thursday Nov. 17 10 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Saturday Nov. 19 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers Saturday Nov. 19 10 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers Monday Nov. 21 8 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans* Monday Nov. 21 10:30 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers Friday Nov. 25 8 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Friday Nov. 25 10:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Saturday Nov. 26 8 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Sunday Nov. 27 8 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Monday Nov. 28 7 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday Nov. 30 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Wednesday Nov. 30 10:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers* Thursday Dec. 1 7 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons Sunday Dec. 4 9 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Monday Dec. 5 8:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks* Thursday Dec. 8 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat Thursday Dec. 8 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Monday Dec. 12 8 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Monday Dec. 12 10:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. LA Clippers* Thursday Dec. 15 8 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Thursday Dec. 15 10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Saturday Dec. 17 5 p.m. Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs Saturday Dec. 17 9 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Monday Dec. 19 9 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Wednesday Dec. 21 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets* Wednesday Dec. 21 10:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers Thursday Dec. 22 9 p.m. Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz Friday Dec. 23 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics Monday Dec. 26 7 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Monday Dec. 26 10 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday Dec. 27 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors Tuesday Dec. 27 10 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors* Wednesday Dec. 28 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Wednesday Dec. 28 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings Thursday Dec. 29 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics Friday Dec. 30 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Friday Dec. 30 10 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Tuesday Jan. 3 8 p.m. Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Monday Jan. 9 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Sunday Jan. 15 9:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Monday Jan. 16 1 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Monday Jan. 16 10:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers* Thursday Jan. 19 3 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons Monday Jan. 23 8 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Monday Jan. 23 10:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Friday Jan. 27 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves* Friday Jan. 27 10 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors Sunday Jan. 29 8 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks Monday Jan. 30 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets* Monday Jan. 30 10 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Friday Feb. 3 7:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics* Monday Feb. 6 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets Monday Feb. 6 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Saturday Feb. 11 6 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets Monday Feb. 13 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat* Monday Feb. 13 10 p.m. Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors Monday Feb. 27 7 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers* Monday Mar. 6 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Monday Mar. 6 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings Friday Mar. 10 8 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat Friday Mar. 10 10:30 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday Mar. 14 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors Tuesday Mar. 14 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Thursday Mar. 16 10 p.m. Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns Friday Mar. 17 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks Friday Mar. 17 10:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Saturday Mar. 18 8 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Sunday Mar. 19 8 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Monday Mar. 20 8 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday Mar. 21 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets Tuesday Mar. 21 10 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings Thursday Mar. 23 7 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic Friday Mar. 24 7 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Friday Mar. 24 10 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors Saturday Mar. 25 8 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat Saturday Mar. 25 10:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers Sunday Mar. 26 6 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks Sunday Mar. 26 8:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Monday Mar. 27 7 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Monday Mar. 27 9:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets Friday Mar. 31 8 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Friday Mar. 31 10:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Saturday Apr. 1 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat Sunday Apr. 2 6 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks Sunday Apr. 2 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets* Friday Apr. 7 8 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks* Friday Apr. 7 10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers *Italicized games = Center Court

About NBA TV

NBA TV is a part of NBA Digital, the NBA’s extensive cross-platform portfolio of digital assets jointly-managed by the NBA and Turner Sports including NBA TV, NBA App, NBA.com, NBA League Pass and NBAGLeague.com.