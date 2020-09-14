Numbers preview: Eastern Conference finals -- Boston Celtics (3) vs. Miami Heat (5)

It’s been 51 years since we didn’t have the 1 or 2 seed in the Eastern Conference finals (and it was known as the “Eastern Division” back then), but this has been a unique postseason in more ways than one. And even before the season took a 20-week break, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat were certainly capable of getting here.

The Celtics were the only East team that ranked in the top five in both offensive and defensive efficiency in the regular season. The Heat, meanwhile, had the best record (11-6) in regular season games played between the top six teams in the East.

>> Game 1: Tuesday, 6:30 ET on ESPN

Miami had a easier route to the conference finals, sweeping the Indiana Pacers and dispatching the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five games. They scored 10.5 more points per 100 possessions in the conference semis than the Bucks allowed in the regular season. The Celtics are more battle-tested, having survived a seven-game series with the defending champion Toronto Raptors. They allowed 10.5 fewer points per 100 possessions in that series than the Raptors scored in the regular season.

It’s strength vs. strength, with a trip to The Finals on the line.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the Eastern Conference finals, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

All stats through Sep. 13.

Boston Celtics (48-24, 8-3)

First round: Beat Philadelphia in four games.

Conf. semis: Beat Toronto in seven games.

Pace: 96.0 (13)

OffRtg: 110.2 (7)

DefRtg: 101.9 (1)

NetRtg: +8.3 (2)

Regular season: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

vs. Miami: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Playoffs: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Celtics efficiency by round Round Opp. OffRtg Rank AdjO DefRtg Rank AdjD First round PHI 117.2 4 +8.8 105.0 6 -5.7 Conf. semis TOR 106.4 7 +1.7 100.3 1 -10.5 AdjO = OffRtg – opponent’s regular-season DefRtg AdjD = DefRtg – opponent’s regular-season OffRtg

Celtics postseason notes — General:

Have combined with their opponents to score just 106.1 points per 100 possessions, the second lowest combined mark in the playoffs. Eight of their 11 games, most in the playoffs, have been within five points in the last five minutes. 6-2 after leading by double-digits. 2-1 after trailing by double-digits. Have been the best second-quarter team (+20.0 points per 100 possessions) in the postseason.

Celtics postseason shot profile Area FGM FGA FG% Rank %FGA Rank Restricted area 166 249 66.7% 4 27% 10 Other paint 57 144 39.6% 9 16% 7 Mid-range 57 133 42.9% 7 14% 9 Corner 3 38 103 36.9% 11 11% 7 Above-break 3 98 295 33.2% 12 32% 9 %FGA = Percentage of total shots

Celtics postseason notes — Offense:

Rank 10th in the playoffs in player movement (10.7 miles traveled per 24 minutes of possession) and 15th in ball movement (291 passes per 24 minutes of possession), according to Second Spectrum tracking. That latter number jumped from 270 passes per 24 minutes in the first round to 303 per 24 in the conference semis. Saw big jumps in both assist percentage (the percentage of their field goals that were assisted) and turnover percentage (turnovers per 100 possessions) from the first round to the conference semis. Have the third biggest difference between their field goal percentage in the paint (56.7%, fifth) and their effective field goal percentage on shots from outside the paint (49.1%, 13th). Have scored 1.06 points per possession, the second best rate in the playoffs, on pick-and-roll ball-handler possessions, but just 0.63 points per possession, the worst rate, on isolations. Have seen the third biggest drop in their effective field goal percentage from the first six seconds of the shot clock (61.8%, fourth) to the last 18 seconds (50.4%, 11th), according to Second Spectrum tracking.

Celtics offensive four factors Season type eFG% Rank OREB% Rank TO% Rank FTA Rate Rank Reg. season 53.1% 17 28.3% 5 13.7% 8 0.259 18 Playoffs 52.3% 11 24.3% 10 14.2% 10 0.292 5 eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA OREB% = Percentage of available offensive rebounds obtained. TO% = Turnovers per 100 possessions. FTA Rate = FTA/FGA

Celtics postseason notes — Defense:

Celtics defensive four factors Season type eFG% Rank OREB% Rank TO% Rank FTA Rate Rank Reg. season 50.9% 4 26.9% 16 15.1% 8 0.281 24 Playoffs 47.0% 1 25.5% 10 13.3% 10 0.284 7

Celtics postseason notes — Lineups:

Starting lineup — Walker, Smart, Brown, Tatum and Theis — has played 170 total minutes, second most in the playoffs. It’s outscored its opponents by 4.2 points per 100 possessions, the fifth best mark among nine lineups that have played at least 75 minutes together. Marcus Smart (plus-88) and Jayson Tatum (plus-83) rank first and second in cumulative plus-minus in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Celtics have allowed just 98.3 points per 100 possessions with Jayson Tatum on the floor. That’s the lowest on-court DefRtg mark among players who advanced out of the first round and have averaged at least 15 minutes per game in the playoffs. Brad Wanamaker has the fourth lowest mark (99.0), while Tatum and Smart have the best mark (97.2) among 69 two-man combinations that have played at least 200 minutes together. Only 26% of their minutes and 17% of their points, both the lowest rates in the playoffs, have come from reserves.

Celtics postseason notes — Individuals:

Miami Heat (44-29, 8-1)

First round: Beat Indiana in four games.

Conf. semis: Beat Milwaukee in five games.

Pace: 97.7 (12)

OffRtg: 112.9 (4)

DefRtg: 105.4 (4)

NetRtg: +7.4 (3)

Regular season: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

vs. Boston: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Playoffs: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Heat efficiency by round Round Opp. OffRtg Rank AdjO DefRtg Rank AdjD First round IND 112.7 7 +5.1 103.9 4 -5.6 Conf. semis MIL 113.0 2 +10.5 106.6 3 -5.3 AdjO = OffRtg – opponent’s regular-season DefRtg AdjD = DefRtg – opponent’s regular-season OffRtg

Heat postseason notes — General:

Have seen the biggest jump in point differential per 100 possessions from the regular season (plus-2.7, eighth) to the playoffs (plus-7.4, third). Postseason-best 5-1 in games that were within five points in the last five minutes. 8-1 after leading by double-digits. 3-0 after trailing by double-digits. Have outscored the their opponents by 5.4 points per game on free throws, the biggest differential in the playoffs. Have outscored their opponents by 8.3 points per game from 3-point range, the second biggest differential. Have been the best fourth-quarter team (+20.8 points per 100 possessions) in the postseason. Were the third worst fourth-quarter team (-5.8 per 100) in the regular season.

Heat postseason shot profile Area FGM FGA FG% Rank %FGA Rank Restricted area 115 183 62.8% 8 25% 12 Other paint 53 118 44.9% 3 16% 6 Mid-range 41 94 43.6% 5 13% 13 Corner 3 22 73 30.1% 15 10% 9 Above-break 3 105 258 40.7% 2 35% 4

Heat postseason notes — Offense:

Rank sixth in the playoffs in player movement (10.9 miles traveled per 24 minutes of possession) and third in ball movement (320 passes per 24 minutes of possession), according to Second Spectrum tracking. Have recorded assists on 65.5% of their field goals, the second highest rate in the playoffs. They’ve recorded assists on 89.8% of their 3-pointers, the highest rate. Lead the playoffs in time of possession at 22.1 minutes per game, according to Second Spectrum tracking. Have an effective field goal percentage of 64.4% in the first six seconds of the shot clock. That’s the second best mark in the playoffs, but only 10% of their shots, the third lowest rate, have come in the first six seconds, according to Second Spectrum tracking. Rank second with 14.1 elbow touches per game and lead the playoffs with 9.9 hand-off possessions per game. Have seen the second biggest jump in free throw rate from the regular season (29.9 attempts per 100 shots from the field, first) to the playoffs (35.1, second). The only team with a bigger jump was the Celtics’ first-round opponent (Philadelphia).

Heat offensive four factors Season type eFG% Rank OREB% Rank TO% Rank FTA Rate Rank Reg. season 54.7% 3 25.7% 23 14.9% 22 0.299 1 Playoffs 54.8% 5 26.8% 4 14.9% 12 0.351 2

Heat postseason notes — Defense:

Second most improved defensive team in the playoffs, having allowed 3.9 fewer points per 100 possessions than they did in the regular season (109.3, 12th). Only 11.0% of opponent possessions, the postseason’s third lowest rate, have been pick-and-roll ball-handler possessions. The 0.66 points per possession they’ve allowed on ball-handler possessions in the lowest mark in the postseason. Rank second with 14.0 deflections per game. Opponents have taken just 39.0% of their shots, the postseason’s second lowest opponent rate, from 3-point range. Only team with a lower opponent rate than it had in the regular season (43.5%, second highest).

Heat defensive four factors Season type eFG% Rank OREB% Rank TO% Rank FTA Rate Rank Reg. season 52.3% 11 24.7% 3 14.0% 19 0.272 19 Playoffs 51.3% 4 21.7% 3 14.4% 8 0.286 10

Heat postseason notes — Lineups:

Starting lineup — Dragic, Robinson, Butler, Crowder and Adebayo — has played 119 total minutes, third most in the playoffs. It’s recorded assists on 73.1% of its field goals, the highest rate among 17 lineups that have played at least 50 minutes together. The Heat have allowed just 98.5 points per 100 possessions with Andre Iguodala on the floor. That’s the second lowest on-court DefRtg mark among players who advanced out of the first round and have averaged at least 15 minutes per game in the playoffs. The Heat have been 18.3 points per 100 possessions better with Duncan Robinson off the floor (plus-17.6) than they’ve been with him on the floor (minus-0.7). That’s the third worst on-off NetRtg differential among players who’ve played at least 100 minutes in the playoffs for a team that’s still alive. In the regular season, Robinson had the third best on-off differential among all players who played at least 1,000 minutes. 17% of their minutes, the second highest rate in the playoffs (lower than only that of Oklahoma City), have come from rookies.

Heat postseason notes — Individuals:

Regular season matchup

Boston won, 2-1

Dec. 4 @ Boston – Celtics 112, Heat 93

Jan. 28 @ Miami – Celtics 109, Heat 101

Aug. 4 – Restart – Heat 112, Celtics 106

Pace: 96.0 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes

Boston OffRtg: 113.5 (7th vs. Miami)

Miami OffRtg: 106.3 (18th vs. Boston)

Total points scored, season series Area BOS MIA Diff. Restricted area 96 72 24 Other paint 26 28 -2 Total in paint 122 100 22 Mid-range 22 26 -4 3-point range 117 114 3 Total outside paint 139 140 -1 Free throws 66 66 0 Fast break points 34 28 6 2nd chance points 55 50 5

Matchup notes:

* * *

John Schuhmann is a staff writer for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.