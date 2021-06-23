Numbers preview: Eastern Conference finals

Either the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks are going to the NBA Finals. For the Bucks, it would seemingly be a long time coming, having disappointed in the playoffs in the last two years. For the Hawks, it would seemingly be ahead of schedule, with a 22-year-old star in just his third season.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for Eastern Conference finals, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

All stats and rankings are through June 21. All rankings are among the 16 playoff teams.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, 8-3)

First round: Beat Miami in four games

Conf. semis: Beat Brooklyn in seven games

Pace: 97.6 (6)

OffRtg: 108.5 (12)

DefRtg: 102.8 (1)

NetRtg: +5.7 (5)

Regular season: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

vs. Atlanta: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Playoffs: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Bucks efficiency by round

Round Opp. OffRtg Rank AdjO DefRtg Rank AdjD First round MIA 115.0 8 +4.3 95.4 1 -15.2 Conf. semis BKN 104.5 8 -8.5 107.3 2 -9.9

AdjO = OffRtg – opponent’s regular-season DefRtg

AdjD = DefRtg – opponent’s regular-season OffRtg

Bucks playoff notes — General:

Have outscored their opponents by 17.2 points per 100 possessions (allowing 89.6) in the first quarter. Are a +1.7 per 100 (allowing 107.4) thereafter. Lead the playoffs in both fast break points differential (+5.5 per game) and points in the paint differential (+9.8 per game). Lead the playoffs in total rebounding percentage (53.9%). 6-1 after leading by double-digits. Only team with a winning record (3-2) after trailing by double-digits. 3-1 in games that were within five points in the last five minutes.

Bucks postseason shot profile

Area FGM FGA FG% Rank %FGA Rank Restricted area 186 276 67.4% 6 27% 6 Other paint 78 168 46.4% 2 17% 10 Mid-range 65 162 40.1% 9 16% 7 Corner 3 36 103 35.0% 12 10% 3 Above-break 3 88 293 30.0% 15 29% 11

%FGA = Percentage of total field goal attempts

Bucks playoff notes — Offense:

Bucks efficiency and four factors — Offense

Season OffRtg Rank eFG% Rank FTA Rate Rank TO% Rank OREB% Rank Reg. season 116.5 5 56.6% 2 0.233 24 13.4% 13 26.9% 13 Playoffs 108.5 12 51.3% 10 0.221 15 13.7% 14 29.1% 3

eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA

FTA Rate = FTA/FGA

TO% = Turnovers per 100 possessions

OREB% = Percentage of available offensive rebounds obtained

Bucks playoff notes — Defense:

The Heat saw the biggest drop in points scored per 100 possessions (by a wide margin) from the regular season to the first round. The Nets saw the biggest drop in points scored per 100 possessions from the first round to the conference semis. Have held their opponent under a point possession in six of their 11 games. No other team has allowed less than a point per possession more than three times. Only team that ranks in the top five in each of the four factors on defense. Have allowed just 11.4 transition points per game, fewest in the postseason. Rank first in both opponent field goal percentage in the restricted area (58.7%) and the (lowest) percentage of their opponents’ shots that have come in the restricted area (21%). Have allowed just 2.0 corner 3s per game, fewest in the playoffs. Have had the best clutch defense of the four teams remaining, having allowed just 50 points on 58 clutch possessions (86.2 per 100). Their opponents have shot just 16-for-51 (31%) on clutch shots.

Bucks efficiency and four factors – Defense

Season DefRtg Rank eFG% Rank FTA Rate Rank TO% Rank OREB% Rank Reg. season 110.7 9 53.6% 13 0.202 1 12.7% 25 24.5% 4 Playoffs 102.8 1 50.5% 4 0.193 1 12.6% 7 20.8% 1

Bucks playoff notes — Lineups:

Bucks playoff notes — Individuals:

Taking a look at the Hawks, Bucks matchup

Atlanta Hawks (41-31, 8-4)

First round: Beat New York in five games.

Conf. semis: Beat Philadelphia in seven games.

Pace: 97.7 (5)

OffRtg: 108.6 (11)

DefRtg: 107.7 (4)

NetRtg: +0.9 (6)

Regular season: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

vs. Milwaukee: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Playoffs: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Hawks efficiency by round

Round Opp. OffRtg Rank AdjO DefRtg Rank AdjD First round NYK 109.7 11 +1.9 102.1 2 -8.1 Conf. semis PHI 107.9 5 +0.8 111.5 5 -1.0

AdjO = OffRtg – opponent’s regular-season DefRtg

AdjD = DefRtg – opponent’s regular-season OffRtg

Hawks playoff notes — General:

Rank second in turnover differential, having committed 1.6 fewer per game than their opponents. Best second quarter team in the playoffs (+12.5 points per 100 possessions). 5-2 after leading by double-digits. 2-4 after trailing by double-digits. 5-2 in games that were within five points in the last five minutes.

Hawks postseason shot profile

Area FGM FGA FG% Rank %FGA Rank Restricted area 153 234 65.4% 8 23% 16 Other paint 95 218 43.6% 8 21% 4 Mid-range 72 181 39.8% 10 18% 5 Corner 3 39 94 41.5% 5 9% 10 Above-break 3 100 307 32.6% 12 30% 10

%FGA = Percentage of total field goal attempts

Hawks playoff notes — Offense:

Hawks efficiency and four factors — Offense

Season OffRtg Rank eFG% Rank FTA Rate Rank TO% Rank OREB% Rank Reg. season 114.3 9 53.9% 16 0.278 4 13.3% 10 28.4% 6 Playoffs 108.6 11 51.1% 11 0.263 7 11.7% 4 23.6% 14

eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA

FTA Rate = FTA/FGA

TO% = Turnovers per 100 possessions

OREB% = Percentage of available offensive rebounds obtained

Hawks playoff notes — Defense:

Hawks efficiency and four factors – Defense

Season DefRtg Rank eFG% Rank FTA Rate Rank TO% Rank OREB% Rank Reg. season 112.1 18 53.0% 6 0.237 10 12.4% 29 25.8% 9 Playoffs 107.7 4 51.1% 5 0.308 14 13.3% 3 26.4% 6

Hawks playoff notes — Lineups:

Starting lineup — Young, Bogdanovic, Huerter, Collins and Capela — has been outscored by 6.6 points per 100 possessions, the third worst mark among 12 lineups that have played at least 75 minutes. The lineup with De’Andre Hunter instead of Huerter was a +16.0 per 100, the fourth best mark among those 12 lineups. The Huerter lineup has grabbed just 44.2% of available rebounds, the lowest rate among those 12 lineups. Best on-court point differential per 100 possessions among two-man combinations that have played at least 100 minutes (and don’t include Hunter): Bogdanovic and Gallinari (+13.5). Worst mark: Huerter and Capela (-5.7). Have scored just 90.2 points per 100 possessions with Solomon Hill on the floor. That’s the third lowest on-court mark among 145 players who’ve averaged at least 10 minutes per game.

Hawks playoff notes — Individuals:

The Eastern Conference Finals | Hawks-Bucks

Regular season matchup

Bucks won, 2-1

Pace: 98.7 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes

Milwaukee OffRtg: 119.3 (6th vs. Atlanta)

Atlanta OffRtg: 113.2 (13th vs. Milwaukee)

Total points scored, season series

Area MIL ATL Diff. Restricted area 110 64 46 Other paint 50 56 -6 Total in paint 160 120 40 Mid-range 42 40 2 3-point range 102 123 -21 Total outside paint 144 163 -19 Free throws 49 52 -3 Fast break points 31 32 -1 2nd chance points 43 22 21

Matchup notes:

* * *

John Schuhmann is a senior stats analyst for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.