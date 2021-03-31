Top Stories

1 player tested positive in latest COVID-19 results

The NBA and NBPA announce results for players tested since March 24.

Official release

NEW YORK – Of the 481 players tested for COVID-19 since March 24, one new player has returned a confirmed positive test.

Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test, or has been identified as having been in close contact to an infected person, is isolated or quarantined until they are cleared under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.

