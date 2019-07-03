Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Breaking Down the Schedule

The first four opponents are set for the Brooklyn Nets at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, with action tipping off on Friday. The Nets will be off on Saturday and Tuesday, with consolation play beginning Thursday and tournament play beginning Saturday. Each team will play four preliminary games with the top eight teams advancing to tournament action. The remaining 24 teams — the field includes national teams from Croatia and Canada — will each play one consolation.

That guarantees a minimum of five games for each team, with the tournament running through the championship game on Monday, July 15. All game times listed are Eastern time.

Dallas Mavericks

Friday, July 5, 7 p.m. (NBATV)

The Mavericks traded this year’s first round pick to move up for Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic in the 2018 draft, so their only drafted rookie this season is No. 45 pick Isaiah Roby out of Nebraska, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward who averaged 11.9 points and 6.9 rebounds as a junior last season.

They won’t be bringing last year’s No. 1 pick either, as many teams do, because Rookies of the Year — even those just 20 years old — get to leave Summer League in the rearview.

So they’ve got a handful of players with mostly minimal NBA experience, a group headed by four-year vet Cameron Payne, who played for Cleveland and Chicago last season, but more than half the roster consists of undrafted rookies.

Team Croatia

Sunday, July 7, 4 p.m. (NBATV)

The NBA is welcoming teams from China and Croatia to participate in the 2019 Summer League. Croatia’s senior national team roster does include NBA veterans Mario Hezonja, Dario Saric and former Net Bojan Bogdanovic, but the roster for Summer League has yet to be announced.

Washington Wizards

Monday, July 8, 5:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Washington’s squad is headlined by No. 9 overall pick Rui Hachimura. The first Japanese born player ever selected in the NBA Draft, Hachimura was the West Coast Conference Player of the Year at Gonzaga last season and a two-time all-conference first team selection. He’s a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward who averaged 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds.

The Wizards also have a second-rounder, No. 42 pick Admiral Schofield out of Tennessee, a 6-6 swingman. Last year’s first-rounder, Troy Brown, is on the roster as well. Brown played in 52 games for the Wizards last season, averaging 4.8 points in 14.0 minutes per game. He’s a 6-7, 215-pound forward.

There are three players who played for Washington’s G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go last season — Noah Allen, Dikembe Dixson and Kellen Durham — plus veteran guard Tony Wroten. The 26-year-old played four NBA seasons, most recently with Philadelphia in 2015-16, then spent two seasons in the G League before playing in Europe last year.

Guard Troy Caupain played four games for Orlando last season while on a two-way contract.

Orlando Magic

Wednesday, July 10, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Orlando’s only 2019 draft pick was Auburn sophomore forward Chuma Okeke, but he won’t be available after tearing his ACL during the NCAA Tournament in March, so the Magic won’t have any drafted rookies at Summer League.

They will however, have last year’s No. 6 overall pick, center Mo Bamba. Bamba, who followed Jarrett Allen at Texas before also departing after his freshman year, played 47 games for Orlando last season before being sidelined with a stress fracture in his left leg at the end of January. The 7-foot, 221-pounder averaged 6.2 points and 5.0 rebounds as a rookie.

Orlando’s roster includes center Tyler Davis, who played Summer League for the Nets last season after coming out of Texas A&M. Davis eventually signed a two-way deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, playing one NBA game and 15 games with their G League squad before being waived in December and playing the rest of the season in Puerto Rico.

The Magic also have six players who played for their G League team last season, including Amile Jefferson, who played 12 games for Orlando on a two-way deal.