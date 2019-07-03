Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Breaking Down the Roster

There are 16 players on the NBA Summer League roster for the Brooklyn Nets, who tip off their summer slate against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV. Nets assistant coach Adam Harrington will coach the team. Here’s a look at the players scheduled to take the court in Las Vegas.

BROOKLYN BALLERS

The Nets are sending four players to Las Vegas from their 2018-19 roster, led by starting center Jarrett Allen. In his second season, the 21-year-old improved his numbers to 10.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 59 percent from the field and starting all 80 games he played. Even with his two years of NBA experience, Allen is younger than all but three of the other 15 players on the roster.

There are also last season’s three rookies: Dzanan Musa, Rodions Kurucs and Theo Pinson. Kurucs started 46 games for Brooklyn, averaging 8.5 points. First-round pick Musa and two-way player Pinson spent much of their season in the G League, leading the Long Island Nets to the league’s championship series. Pinson played 18 games for Brooklyn and Musa played nine.

2019 DRAFTEES

The Nets are sending two second-round picks to Las Vegas. Center Nic Claxton was taken 31st overall out of Georgia and guard Jaylen Hands was taken 56th out of UCLA. Both players opted for the NBA after their sophomore seasons.

UNDRAFTED ROOKIES

Count four more players from the class of 2019 on the roster. Jon Davis, Ahmed Hill, Kaleb Johnson and CJ Massinburg are all four-year college players.

Davis, a 6-2 guard, scored 2,113 points as a four-year starter for Charlotte in Conference-USA. His coach this past season was Ron Sanchez, a Virginia assistant when Nets guard Joe Harris was there. Harris visited Sanchez and the 49ers for a practice session before winning the 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend.

Hill, a 6-5 guard, also started four years, shooting 39 percent from 3-point range at Virginia Tech. Johnson, a 6-8 forward, averaged 4.3 points over his career at Georgetown.

Massinburg, a 6-5 guard, was the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year as he led Buffalo to its second straight conference title and NCAA Tournament appearance — as well as its second straight first-round win. Massinburg, also a first team all-conference pick as a junior, averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals as a senior

NBA & G LEAGUE VETS

Three players on the roster have NBA and/or G League experience outside the Brooklyn returnees.

Jaylen Morris played nearby at Division II Molloy College on Long Island. The 6-6 guard played for the Erie BayHawks in 2017-18 and also played six games on a pair of 10-day contracts for the Atlanta Hawks, eventually signing for the rest of the season. Morris was a two-way player for the Milwaukee Bucks last season, playing four games for Milwaukee and also seeing time for the franchise’s G League Wisconsin Herd franchise. After being waived by the Bucks in January, he returned to Erie to finish the season.

Josh Gray is a 6-1 guard who played his final two college seasons at LSU and had a Summer League stint with Orlando in 2016. He played for the G League Northern Arizona Suns the next two years, playing five games for the Phoenix Suns in 2018 on a pair of 10-day contracts. Gray spent last season playing in South Korea.

Amida Brimah played four seasons for UConn and was a freshman on the national championship team in 2014. The 6-11 center averaged 7.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game for the Huskies. He had a Summer League invite from Chicago in 2017, went to training camp with San Antonio the same year, and spent the last two years playing in the G League for the Austin Spurs. In 95 G League games he’s averaged 7.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while shooting 61.4 percent.

FROM ABROAD

Isaia Cordinier is a 6-5 guard acquired by the Nets in the Jeremy Lin trade last summer. He was originally drafted 44th overall by Atlanta in 2016. While Brooklyn holds his NBA rights, he’s continued to play professionally in France as he has since playing his first pro game at age 15 in 2012.

There are also two former United States college players who have been playing internationally. Mike Moore played four years for Division II Mount Olive through 2016 and last season was with Boras Basket in Sweden. Duop Reath, a 6-11 center, was born in Sudan and raised in Australia from age nine. He played his final two college seasons at LSU, starting both years and averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds. Reath played Summer League with Dallas last year and played in Serbia last season.

# NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY LAST TEAM YRS 31 Jarrett Allen C 6-11 246 04/21/98 Texas/USA Brooklyn Nets 2 15 Amida Brimah C 6-11 224 02/11/94 Connecticut/Ghana Austin Spurs/NBA G League R 33 Nicolas Claxton F/C 6-11 215 04/17/99 Georgia/USA Georgia/NCAA R 28 Isaia Cordinier G 6-5 197 11/28/96 France Antibes/France R 36 Jon Davis G 6-3 200 11/08/96 Charlotte/USA Charlotte/NCAA R 0 Josh Gray G 6-1 170 09/09/93 Louisiana State/USA LG Sakers/South Korea 1 4 Jaylen Hands G 6-3 180 02/12/99 UCLA/USA UCLA/NCAA R 14 Ahmed Hill G 6-5 205 03/21/96 Virginia Tech/USA Virginia Tech/NCAA R 24 Kaleb Johnson F 6-8 212 11/21/96 Georgetown/USA Georgetown/NCAA R 00 Rodions Kurucs F 6-9 222 02/05/98 Latvia Brooklyn Nets 1 55 CJ Massinburg G 6-5 202 04/14/97 Buffalo/USA Buffalo/NCAA R 35 Mike Moore F 6-8 210 05/30/94 Mount Olive/USA Boras Basket/Sweden R 34 Jaylen Morris G 6-6 195 09/19/95 Molloy/USA Erie BayHawks/NBA G League 2 13 Dzanan Musa G/F 6-9 213 05/08/99 Bosnia and Herzegovina Brooklyn Nets 1 1 Theo Pinson G/F 6-6 211 11/05/95 North Carolina/USA Brooklyn Nets 1 41 Duop Reath C 6-11 232 06/26/96 Louisiana State/Australia KK FMP/Serbia R