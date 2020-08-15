Bubble Edition: Where the Nets Stand Since the Restart

It’s the bubble edition of the Brooklyn Nets Stat Survey presented by Infor. With the eight-game seeding round schedule complete and the Nets headed into their first-round playoff series matchup with the Toronto Raptors, let’s take a look at where the Nets rank among the 22 teams on the NBA Campus in Orlando.

The Nets are sixth in points per game (119.9), seventh in offensive rating (116.2), and seventh in effective field goal percentage (55.6). They’re also ninth in net rating (0.3).

Brooklyn is fourth in field goals attempted per game (91.9), fourth in field goals made (43.8) and ninth in field goal percentage (47.6).

The Nets are fourth in 3-point field goals attempted (40.4), fourth in 3-pointers made (14.6), and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.2).

Brooklyn is second in the league in assists per game (27.8) and first in secondary assists (4.6). The Nets are also third in assist ratio (19.4), fifth in assist percentage (63.4), fourth in turnover percentage (12.8), fifth in fewest turnovers per game (13.3), and fourth in assist to turnover ratio (2.09).

The Nets are eighth in pace (103.25), eighth in points in the paint (49.3), and ninth in fast break points (12.3).

Brooklyn is fifth in drives per game (55.4) and leads the league in drive points per game (32.6).

The Nets lead the NBA in bench points per game (49.0) and are one of two teams with four players averaging double figures off the bench (Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Tyler Johnson, Jeremiah Martin, Chris Chiozza).

Caris LeVert is 12th in points per game (25.0), 10th in assists per game (6.7), 12th in steals per game (1.5), and eighth in usage percentage (32.6). LeVert is one of three players in Orlando averaging at least 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.

Jarrett Allen is second in field goal percentage (67.3), third in rebounds per game (11.0), and sixth in assist to turnover ratio (5.0). Allen is one of four players in Orlando averaging at least 15.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

Joe Harris is fifth in 3-point shooting percentage (54.1), seventh in field goal percentage (62.0), and sixth in effective field goal percentage (74.7).

ABOUT INFOR

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,000 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.