Caris LeVert Hits the Highs

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor.

The past week featured some standout individual statistical performances by the Nets.

Last Friday, Kyrie Irving scored 54 points against the Chicago Bulls, three points short of his own career high as well as the franchise’s single-game record. Irving shot 82.6 percent (19-for-23), only the third time in NBA history a player scored 50-plus points at that level of efficiency. The other two instances came from Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan. Irving also shot 7-for-9 from 3-point range and 7-for-7 from the free throw line. In a nine-game stretch between returning from a shoulder injury and spraining his knee the next night in Washington, Irving averaged 26.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 53.0 percent overall and 49.0 percent from 3-point range. Irving leads the NBA in free throw percentage (92.2) and is eighth in PER (26.48), second in the Eastern Conference.

On Monday, Caris LeVert matched his career high with 29 points and his season high with seven assists against the Phoenix Suns as the Nets matched their highest margin of victory this season with a 22-point win.

Since Nov. 16, Spencer Dinwiddie is 20th in the NBA with 22.5 points per game and 17th in assists with 6.9 per game over 38 games. During that same stretch, Dinwiddie is 14th in the league with 5.6 free throws made per game and 11th with 7.2 free throws attempted per game. For the full season, Dinwiddie is ninth in the NBA in drives per game (17.8) and eighth in drive points per game (11.0).

DeAndre Jordan leads the NBA in rebounds off the bench with 9.4 per game. Jordan is also fifth in the league in rebound percentage (20.3), and second in defensive rebound percentage (29.8). Jordan has had double-figure rebounds off the bench a league-high 18 times.

Jarrett Allen is third in the NBA in field goal percentage (65.0) and is 15th in rebounding (9.7). Allen is also 11th in offensive rebounds (3.1) and third in dunks (137).

Joe Harris is ninth in the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage (40.5) among players with at least 250 attempts. Harris is also 12th in NBA history — and fourth among active players — with a career 42.3 percentage. Harris is fourth in franchise history with 535 3-pointers made as a Net. Vince Carter is in third place with 638.

The Nets are third in the league in rebounds per game (47.8) and second in defensive rebounds per game (37.3). They are 12th in rebound percentage (50.7) and 10th in second-chance points per game (13.4).

Since December 1, the Nets are fourth in the NBA in defensive rating (107.3) over 30 games, fourth in opponent field goal percentage (44.2) and third in defensive effective field goal percentage (50.7). For the full season, the Nets are 13th in defensive rating (108.0), fourth in effective field goal percentage allowed (50.7), and fourth in defensive field goal percentage (44.3).

Playing the league’s 10th-fastest pace (102.18), the Nets are 10th in field goal attempts per game (89.9) and ninth in free throw attempts per game (23.8).

Brooklyn is sixth in the NBA in 3-point field goals attempted (37.4) and ninth in 3-point field goals made (12.8).

The Nets are fifth in the NBA in points in the paint per game (50.1).

Brooklyn is third in the league in drives (53.0) and fifth in drive points per game (28.4), fifth in isolations (8.3), and third in pick-and-roll ball-handler possessions (26.3).

The Nets have played 28 clutch games, tied for seventh in the NBA, and are tied for seventh in clutch wins (14).

The Nets attempt the third fewest mid-range shots per game (6.5) and attempt the most shots per game from the restricted area (33.6). Brooklyn registers the fewest post-ups per game in the NBA (1.0).

The Nets rank sixth in the league in screen assists per game (10.9) and third in screen assist points per game (26.2).

ABOUT INFOR

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,000 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.