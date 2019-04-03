D'Angelo Russell Top 10 in 3-Pointers Made and Assist Percentage

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor, to be published each week.

D'Angelo Russell is ninth in the NBA in 3-point field goals made (218) and is 11th in assists per game (7.0) — including 8.4 assists per game in March. He is also third in the league in assist percentage (39.3) behind only Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Russell has three games with at least 30 points, seven assists and zero turnovers, the most in a single season in NBA history. Russell has broken the Nets franchise record for 3-pointers in season, previously set by Allen Crabbe (2017-18, 201). He has made at least one 3-pointer in a franchise-record 57 straight games, currently the longest active streak in the NBA and the longest by any player this season. Russell is fifth in the league in usage rate (31.0), behind just James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker and Giannis Antetokounmpo. It's the highest usage rate by a Net since Vince Carter in 2005-06 (31.5).

Joe Harris leads the NBA in 3-point field goal shooting percentage (47.6). Harris is also fourth in career 3-point shooting percentage among all active players (42.7) and 11th all-time. Among players with at least 500 field goal attempts, Harris is third in the NBA — first among guards/wings — with a 62.5 effective field goal percentage.

Spencer Dinwiddie is second among all NBA reserves in points per game (17.5) and assists per game (4.5). Dinwiddie has also set Nets single-season records for 30-point games off the bench (four) and 25-point games off the bench (12). Earlier this season, Dinwiddie became the first player in NBA history to record 35-plus points, 10-plus assists, and seven 3-point field goals made off the bench in a game. Dinwiddie has set a Nets record for most points off the bench in single season (1,048) and is second in assists off the bench in a single season (272). Dinwiddie is also third in the NBA in points per possession on isolation plays (1.05) behind only James Harden and Khris Middleton. He is ninth in the league in drives per game (14.3) and shooting 51.4 percent on those drives.

Jarrett Allen ranks ninth in field goal percentage (58.6) and 12th in blocks per game (1.5). Allen is also eighth in the league in dunks with 162 is fourth in screen assists (4.2). Allen is sixth in the NBA for most points scored as the roll man in pick and roll situations with 323. His career field goal percentage over two seasons is 58.8, second in franchise history. Allen leads the Nets with 24 double-doubles this season.

Ed Davis ranks second in the NBA in rebound percentage (22.1) and third offensive rebound percentage (13.7) and defensive rebound percentage (30.8). Davis is second in rebounds per 36 (17.3), ahead of overall rebounding leader Andre Drummond. He is seventh in the league in defensive rating at 101.2 (minimum 50 games/15.0 minutes per game played) and second in ESPN's Defensive Real Plus-Minus. Davis also leads all NBA players in rebounds off the bench (664, 8.7 per game). Davis recently moved into second place in NBA history in career rebounds off the bench with 3,596 dating back to the 1970-71 season, when starters were first tracked.

The Nets are ninth in the league in rebounds per game (46.2). The Nets are 11th in offensive rebounds per game (10.8), ninth in offensive rebound percentage (28.1) and ninth in second chance points per game (13.8)

Brooklyn is sixth in the NBA in free throws made (19.2) and third in free throws attempted per game (25.8).

The Nets have played 42 "clutch" games, defined as games with a margin of five points or fewer in the final five minutes, tied for fourth in the league. The Nets are 23-19 overall and 19-7 in their last 26 such games, dating back to Dec. 7. The .731 winning percentage in clutch games over that span is the best in the NBA. They are seventh in the league in clutch wins and their season-long winning percentage in clutch games (.548) is 12th in the league. Last season they were second in the NBA with 50 clutch games. The Nets also lead the NBA with 20 games decided by three points or fewer, with a 12-8 record. The 12 such wins are tied for the most in franchise history in a season (1978-79). They are 5-2 in overtime games.

Brooklyn leads the league in drive points per game (31.0) and is third in drives per game (52.9).

The Nets are second in the NBA in bench points per game (47.6) and lead the league in outscoring opponent benches 62 times.

The Nets are sixth in 3-point field goals made per game (12.6), fifth in 3-point field goals attempted per game (35.8) and 14th in 3-point field goal percentage (35.3).

Defensively, Brooklyn is fifth in opponent 3-point field goal percentage (34.1), fifth in opponent 3-point field goals made (10.2) and seventh in opponent 3-point field goals attempts (30.1).

