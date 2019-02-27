Jarrett Allen Among NBA League Leaders

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor, to be published each Wednesday.

Jarrett Allen ranks 10th in field goal percentage (57.5) and 12th in blocks per game (1.6). Allen is also eighth in the league in dunks with 125 and fifth in screen assists (4.6).

Joe Harris leads the NBA in 3-point field goal shooting percentage (47.8). Harris is also fifth in career 3-point shooting percentage among all active players (42.4) and 13th all-time. Among players with at least 400 field goal attempts, Harris is fourth in the NBA — first among guards/wings — with a 63.0 effective field goal percentage.

Ed Davis ranks third in the NBA in rebound percentage (21.8), second in offensive rebound percentage (14.0) and fifth in defensive rebound percentage (29.8). Davis is second in rebounds per 36 (17.0), ahead of overall rebounding leader Andre Drummond. He also leads all NBA players in rebounds off the bench (520, 8.7 per game).

D'Angelo Russell is eighth in the NBA in 3-point field goals made (172) and is 13th in assists per game (6.7). Russell has three games with at least 30 points, seven assists and zero turnovers, the most in a single season in NBA history.

The Nets are 10th in the league in rebounds per game (46.1) and ninth in offensive rebound percentage (28.6).

Brooklyn is seventh in the NBA in free throws made (19.0) and attempted per game (25.2).

The Nets have played 36 "clutch" games, defined as games with a margin of five points or fewer in the final five minutes, tied for second in the league. The Nets are 19-17 overall and 15-5 in their last 19 such games. Last season they were second in the NBA with 50 clutch games. The Nets also lead the NBA with 17 games decided by three points or fewer, with a 10-7 record. The Nets also have a 5-1 record in overtime, leading the NBA in OT wins and games played.

Brooklyn leads the league in drive points per game (30.5) and is third in drives per game (52.9).

The Nets are second in the NBA in bench points per game (47.2) and lead the league in outscoring opponent benches 52 times.

The Nets are fifth in 3-point field goals made per game (12.6), fourth in 3-point field goals attempted per game (35.4) and ninth in 3-point field goal percentage (35.7).

The Nets are eighth in offensive rebounds per game (11.1).

Defensively, Brooklyn is third in 3-point field goals attempted allowed (29.3) and opponent 3-point field goals made (10.0) per game, as well as seventh in opponent 3-point field goal percentage (34.3).

The Nets are 13th in the NBA in pace (100.86), but sixth since Jan. 1 (103.09). As of Dec. 31, the Nets were 22nd (99.46).

