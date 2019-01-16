Brooklyn Nets' Ed Davis Owning the Boards

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor, to be published each Wednesday.

Ed Davis leads the NBA in rebound percentage (22.4) and offensive rebound percentage (15.4) and is sixth in defensive rebound percentage (29.8) Davis is also second in rebounds per 36 (17.0), ahead of overall rebounding leader Andre Drummond. Davis also leads all NBA players in rebounds off the bench (368, 8.6 per game).

Joe Harris is second in the league in 3-point field goal shooting percentage (47.3) behind only Seth Curry, who has 98 fewer attempts. Harris is also fourth in career 3-point shooting percentage among all active players (41.7). Among players with at least 300 field goal attempts, Harris is fifth overall and first among guards with a 62.8 effective field goal percentage.

Jarrett Allen ranks ninth in field goal percentage (58.3) and 12th in blocks per game (1.5). Allen is also seventh in the league in dunks with 94 and sixth in screen assists per game (4.4).

D'Angelo Russell is 10th in the NBA in 3-point field goals made (110) and is 14th in assists per game (6.3).

Among reserves, Spencer Dinwiddie is second in points per game (17.1), assists per game (4.0) and free throws made (170) off the bench. He leads the NBA with eight 25-point games off the bench. Dinwiddie is also sixth among NBA guards in field goal percentage in the restricted area (66.7).

The Nets are second in the NBA in bench points per game (47.6) and lead the league in outscoring their opponents benches 38 times.

Brooklyn leads the league in drive points per game (30.9), the NBA's highest recorded mark since the data was first tracked in 2013-14, and is third in drives per game (54.0).

The Nets are fifth in 3-point field goals made per game (12.3), sixth in 3-point field goals attempted per game (34.2) and seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (36.0).

The Nets are ninth in offensive rebounds per game (11.3).

Defensively, Brooklyn is second in 3-point field goal attempted allowed (27.5) and made (9.5) per game, as well as 11th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage (34.7).

The Nets have played 26 "clutch" games, defined as games with a margin of five points or fewer in the final five minutes, tied for the league lead with the Nuggets and Lakers. The Nets are 12-14 overall and 8-2 in their last 10 such games. Last season they were second in the NBA with 50 clutch games. The Nets also lead the NBA with 12 games decided by three points or fewer, with a 7-5 record.

