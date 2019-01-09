Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen No. 7 in NBA Dunks

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor, to be published each Wednesday.

Jarrett Allen is 12th in the NBA in field goal percentage (57.9) and 17th in blocks per game (1.4). He has 14 double-doubles, second-most in the league for a player 20 years old or younger behind only 2018 No. 1 draft pick Deandre Ayton. Allen is seventh in the league in dunks (86) and eighth screen assists per game (4.2).

D'Angelo Russell is 10th in the league in 3-point field goals made (100) and 14th in assists per game (6.3).

Spencer Dinwiddie has come off the bench in 38 of the 42 games he's played this season and ranks second in the NBA among reserves in points per game (17.6), assists per game (5.1), 3-point field goals made (75) and free throws made (159). He's also third in free throws attempted (198). Dinwiddie leads the league with eight 25-point games off the bench, including the two highest scoring performances -- 39 points at Philadelphia on Dec. 12 and 37 points vs. Charlotte on Dec. 26.

Ed Davis is second in the NBA in rebounds per 36 minutes with a career-high rate of 16.9, ahead of overall rebounding leader Andre Drummond. Davis leads the league in rebounds off the bench (340, 8.5 per game). The ninth-year veteran leads the NBA in offensive rebound percentage (15.3) and rebound percentage (22.4) and is fifth in defensive rebound percentage (29.8). Since 1983-84, Davis is third in NBA history in total rebounds off the bench (3,272).

Joe Harris is second in the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage (48.2) and is tied for 17th in 3-point field goals made (92). Among players with at least 100 attempts, Harris is second in above-the-break 3-point percentage (48.1) and catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage (49.7). Among players with at least 200 field goal attempts, Harris is fourth in the NBA in effective field goal percentage (63.7). Harris is fourth among active NBA players in career 3-point field goal percentage (41.8).

The Nets lead the league in "clutch" games, defined as games with a margin within five points in the final five minutes, with 26. Brooklyn is 12-24 in those games, but 8-2 in the last 10. Last season the Nets were second in the NBA with 50 clutch games. They also lead the league this season with 12 games decided by three or fewer points, with a 7-5 record.

Brooklyn is fourth in the NBA in 3-point field goals made per game (12.4), sixth in 3-point field goals attempted per game (34.3) and seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (36.1).

The Nets are second in the NBA in bench scoring with 46.8 points per game and have outscored opponent benches 36 times in 42 games.

Brooklyn is second in the league in drives per game (53.3) and first in drive points per game (29.7). The Nets attempt the fourth-fewest mid-range shots per game (8.5).

