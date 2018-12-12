Joe Harris Among NBA's Top 10 3-Point Shooters

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor, to be published each Wednesday.

In 14 games since entering the starting lineup on Nov. 14, Allen Crabbe is shooting 46.2 percent from 3-point range. That ranks Crabbe third in the NBA in that span among players attempting at least 4.0 3-pointers per game.

Ed Davis is second in the NBA with a per 36 rebounding rate of 17.5, a career-high, behind only Hassan Whiteside and ahead of overall rebounding leader Andre Drummond. Davis also leads the league in offensive rebound percentage (16.7) and is third in rebound percentage (22.4) behind only Whiteside and Drummond and sixth in defensive rebound percentage (28.7). Davis had a career-high 15 rebounds against the Raptors on Friday.

Joe Harris is ninth in the NBA in 3-point field percentage (44.9) and is second in above-the-break 3-point field goal percentage (43.8) among players with at least 100 attempts, behind just Steph Curry. Harris is eighth among active NBA players in career field goal percentage (40.8).

Jarrett Allen is 11th in the NBA in field goal percentage (58.7) and 16thin blocks per game (1.5). Allen is eighth in league in dunks with 55.

Spencer Dinwiddie is second in the NBA in assists off the bench (121, 4.9 per game) and third in points off the bench (410, 16.1 per game). He is also tied with Lou Williams for the most double-digit scoring games off the bench with 24.

The Nets are tied for the league lead with 17 "clutch" games this season, defined as a game in which the margin has been five points or fewer in the final five minutes. Last season the Nets were tied for second in the NBA with 50 such games. They are tied for the league lead with nine games decided by three or fewer points, with a 4-5 record in those games.

In December, the Nets have a defensive rating of 104.8 in five games, 13th in the NBA. They ranked 22nd (110.6) prior to December.

The Nets are 12th in the NBA with an opponents' effective field goal percentage of 51.3.

The Nets allow the fewest corner threes per game in the NBA (4.7) while allowing the second-most shots from mid-range (17.3).

D'Angelo Russell is 12th in the NBA in total 3-point field goals made (68).

Spencer Dinwiddie has the second-highest field goal percentage in the restricted area in the NBA among guards with at least 75 attempts (69.2).

