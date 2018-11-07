Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris 3rd in NBA 3-Point Shooting

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor, to be published each Wednesday.

Brooklyn Nets swingman Joe Harris is third in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage with a mark of 55.4. Among the top 35 NBA players in 3-point shooting percentage this season, only five others have at least 50 attempts. Through Tuesday night's game in Phoenix, Harris has made at least one 3-pointer in 26 straight games dating back to last season.

The Nets have been strong as a group from beyond the arc. They are ninth in the league in 3-point percentage with a mark of 37.0 percent, a jump over last season's 35.6 rate. Brooklyn is also aggressive in launching from three, ranking fourth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.9 per game) and sixth in attempts (34.9).

Veteran center Ed Davis was signed as a free agent this summer with a prime focus on rebounding, and the ninth-year veteran has been doing that better than ever. Davis is averaging 8.1 rebounds in just 17.5 minutes per game after grabbing a season-high 12 boards in Phoenix Tuesday night. That comes out to a per 36 rate of 16.7, a career-high, and the No. 3 per 36 rate among all NBA players so far this season.

When the Nets forced 28 turnovers by the Philadelphia 76ers in their 122-97 win on Sunday, it was the most in an NBA game this season. They also had a season-high 11 steals, including four by Caris LeVert.

The Nets used the same starting five in each of their first 11 games, the first time they've done so since Jason Kidd, Kerry Kittles, Richard Jefferson, Kenyon Martin and Dikembe Mutombo each started the first 16 games of the 2002-03 season.