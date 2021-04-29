Nets Notes: Alize Johnson Impresses Again

From the plane trip into Indianapolis to his walk into Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Alize Johnson felt a little extra energy going into the Nets’ Thursday night game against the Pacers.

It carried over into Brooklyn’s 130-113 win.

Originally drafted by Indiana in the second round in 2018, Johnson played 36 games over two seasons for the Pacers. In his first game against them, Johnson put up a double-double that invited historic comparisons with 20 points and 21 rebounds in 32 minutes.

It was the third double-double off the bench in Nets history, the first in the NBA since November 2018, and the first in a road game since 1992.

It was just his 13th game as a Net, but as he’s done before — like in his 23-point, 15-rebound debut back on March 24 — Johnson made an impression with his minutes.

“We try to go out there and every time we get an opportunity, make the most of it,” said Johnson. “For me it's just good reps. You never know when I might get out there. You know, I might get used in the playoffs, I might not. But whenever they call my name — every time they call my name I'm going to be ready to play.”

After playing through two 10-day contracts with Brooklyn, the Nets signed him to a standard contract on April 11. Johnson had been unavailable for the last two games due to health and safety protocols, but he got early minutes against the Pacers and had 14 rebounds by halftime.

Johnson made 7-of-12 shots, all six of his free throws, and added two assists.

“I love everything about Alize, who he is as a person, his approach to the game, his work ethic, his story, his journey, everything about him,” said Durant. “I wanted to see him do well out there. I could tell coming back to Indiana, place that drafted him, he wanted to come out here and play well. Being away from the team for a few days you could tell that was on his mind a bit, but it was a good way to welcome him back to the group; 20-20 off the bench, was just everywhere. Offensive rebounds. Defensive rebounds. Pushing the pace. I’m very excited for Alize. Glad he’s a part of our team and want him to continue to keep building on this.”