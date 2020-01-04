Brooklyn Nets Guard Caris LeVert Returns vs. Raptors

In his first game since Nov. 9 in Phoenix, Caris LeVert scored 13 points in Brooklyn’s loss to Toronto Saturday night at Barclays Center.

“I felt pretty good out there,” said LeVert. “Obviously we wanted to get a win, but just me personally, I felt pretty good.”

Things You Just Love to See

“It was great to see Caris – we wish that he wasn’t on a minute restriction and he could play a little bit more,” said Joe Harris. “He looked great. I thought he came in and looked like himself. He said that he was trying to get his wind a little bit, but I thought that there didn’t look to be any rust whatsoever.”

LeVert entered the game for the first time with 4:35 remaining in the first quarter. He ended up playing 15 minutes and shooting 5-for-7, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range.

He gave Brooklyn a boost in the third quarter with eight straight points, including a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers.

“Caris’ job is to get his feet wet and get back into rhythm, but it just makes a difference,” said Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson. “I know there was some good stuff in there. There were some mistakes, but it’s nice when you know the player and you trust the player. It makes mine and all our staff’s job easier.”