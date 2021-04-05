Nets 114, Knicks 112: Kyrie Irving Scores 40 in Comeback Win

With two clinching free throws from Jeff Green, the Brooklyn Nets locked up a season sweep of the New York Knicks with a 114-112 win at Barclays Center on Monday night.

Powered by a 40-point performance from Kyrie Irving, the Nets battled back from a 14-point deficit after losing James Harden for the night just four minutes into the game. It was Brooklyn’s eighth straight win at Barclays Center and 17th in the last 19 home games as the Nets ran their record to 35-16.

Ultimately, it was a defensive turnaround that changed the game. After allowing 67 points on 51.0 percent shooting in the first half, the Nets held the Knicks to 45 points on 40.5 percent shooting in the second half.

“More activity,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “(Julius) Randle was putting so much pressure on us in the halfcourt and the fullcourt. We were defensively too stagnant, sitting and watching him. It was comfortable for them. They were all comfortable making shots so we tried to speed it up. We tried to show more, we tried to throw in the odd double-team or blitz and just up the pace at that end and try to make them uncomfortable. Our guys played harder in the second half and held them to 45 points which was considerable considering their first half outage.”

Still trailing by 10 at halftime, the Nets erased the rest of that deficit in the third quarter and took an 89-88 lead into the fourth. They outscored the Knicks 13-6 to start the quarter and go up 102-94 with just under seven minutes remaining. New York ran off the next seven points to get within a point before LaMarcus Aldridge made two free throws and Green converted a three-point play for a 107-101 lead with 3:51 to go in the game.

With the Brooklyn lead cut to 109-107, Irving drilled a 3-pointer for a five-point lead with 59.3 seconds remaining, but the Knicks tied the game at 112 with 25.5 seconds remaining on an Alec Burks 3-pointer. Green put the Nets over the top with two free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining after grabbing an offensive rebound.

Irving put up his seventh 40-point game as a Net, third in franchise history, while recording the fifth 40-point game by a Net against the Knicks. He shot 14-of-28 overall and 5-of-12 from 3-point range, adding seven assists.

“He’s a veteran,” said Nash. “He knows how to apply the appropriate amount of aggressiveness and do the right things. He knows that he’s going to have to put pressure on the defense whether it’s scoring or getting in the guts. He was obviously sensational. He’s just an amazing basketball player. He found a way to keep our team in it for big stretches, and our guys played really well when he was out and gave us a lift. Then he was able to come in and close. A brilliant performance and really gutsy from everybody.”

Green had his third straight 20-point game, matching his season-high with 23 points while making 9-of-13 free throws. Joe Harris scored 16 points and Alize Johnson added 12 for Brooklyn, also grabbing seven rebounds.

The Nets trailed 34-31 after the Knicks scored the final seven points of the first quarter. Down 48-42, Brooklyn reclaimed the lead with a 9-2 run. Aldridge bullied his way into the paint for a basket and Harris scored in the lane. Irving finished a drive, Green cut and converted from Aldridge, and then made 1-of-2 at the line to put the Nets up 51-50.

But the Knicks outscored them 17-2 into the final minute of the half before Irving sliced through the lane for a basket and then set up Bruce Brown rolling down the lane to bring Brooklyn within 67-57 at halftime.

Trailing 86-75 with 4:30 to go in the third quarter, the Nets closed the quarter with a 14-2 run to take the lead going into the fourth quarter.

“Any divisional game has a level of physicality that you have to match or you have to overmatch,” said Irving. “They came out and just hit us in the mouth a few times, and the refs were letting us play. So we just had to overmatch it, and I felt like in that third quarter, we came out with an intent to go into the fourth quarter with the lead and we successfully did that. I’m proud of our guys. It was a total team effort. A lot of guys stepped up, especially our bench came in and made a difference when we’ve got guys out, injury bug. You need that more than ever.”

Irving scored consecutive baskets, then Green made 1-of-2 from the line and finished a transition dunk. After Randle scored for New York, Green knocked down a 3-pointer, Johnson took a defensive rebound from one end to the other for a transition finish, and Luwawu-Cabarrot made two free throws for an 89-88 lead.

Brooklyn turned its third-quarter surge into an extended 27-8 run. Leading 95-94, Johnson tossed in a little baby hook in the lane, and Irving connected on a step-back, falling-down 3-pointer for a 100-94 lead. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot followed by banking in a short jumper to put the Nets up eight.

“Having a poor first half and finding a way to turn the game around, it took guts, it took hustle, it took a lot of fight, and it also took a lot of guys who normally aren’t in that position to step up and play and play well,” said Nash. “I’m proud of the group, and it was an excellent win all things considered. These are the wins that you kind of remember because so many guys contributed and it was a game that we were totally different rotations once again and we figured it out. We really won the game with mentality and effort.”