Grizzlies 115, Nets 110: Caris LeVert Scores 43 as Brooklyn Falls in Memphis

Second-highest scoring game of career for LeVert
Posted: Jan 08, 2021

Caris LeVert fronted a can’t-miss third quarter for the Brooklyn Nets with a run that wiped out the remains of a 22-point deficit, but Brooklyn came up short down the stretch in a 115-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum Friday night.

LeVert put up 43 points for the second-highest scoring game of his career, shooting 15-for-23 and 7-of-9 from 3-point range, plus six assists and five rebounds.

“It’s awesome. This is nothing new for Caris,” said Joe Harris. “He’s obviously had a ton of big games before, but he really had it cooking today. I kind of wish we would have put him in some better spots there at the end because he had such a hot hand. But, again, Memphis did a good job taking things away from him and hedging out, doubling, just getting the ball out of his hands. A lot of that is more so on us, trying to put him the right spots, where he’s able to get a little bit more room to facilitate and at least not have to go into a double. At the end of the day, he played amazing, and he’s really the reason why we got in the spot to even contest to win this game.”

LeVert had 19 of those points in Brooklyn’s 39-point third quarter, a period in which the Nets shot 13-for-19 and made seven of eight 3-point attempts. And with 11.4 seconds left in the game, LeVert’s step-back 3-pointer gave the Nets one last chance, bringing them within three before Memphis rookie Desmond Bane sealed the game with a pair of free throws.

The Nets held their last lead at 104-102 after Landry Shamet made his second 3-pointer in just over a minute, but they stalled there as Memphis ran off nine straight points until a Harris 3-pointer made it 111-107 with just under a minute to go.

“I think we turned the ball over a little bit,” said forward Jeff Green. “We allowed them to get out in transition, they got open looks made a couple 3s. (De’Anthony) Melton made a corner 3 that put them up, I wanna say 6. So I think, but I'm not going to sit here and make excuses about the last couple minutes. We just allowed them to get back into the rhythm they had at the beginning of the game, which got them the lead. We fought our way back but we allowed them to get that rhythm and they pulled away again. They made their run and they got their stops when they needed to.”

Taurean Prince scored 16 points, Harris had 13, and Jarrett Allen finished with 12. Green had nine points and nine rebounds.

Despite a dismal first half in which the Nets made just 3-of-15 3-pointers and shot 36.4 percent overall, they finished up shooting 45.2 percent from 3-point range for the game and 46.9 percent overall. They also made 20-of-21 free throws.

“We never took ourselves mentally out of the game,” said Green. “We stayed focused, we kept our composure and we just fought back. And that's what coach wanted us to do. For us that's what we want to do as well. In the end we just dug ourselves too deep of a hole, we clawed back, got I think it was four but they just made shots at the end.”

The Grizzlies jumped out to 40 points in the first quarter, controlling the backboards and shooting 55.6 percent overall and 66.7 percent from 3-point range while the Nets struggled to get going offensively.

Brooklyn got into a firmer defensive standing in the second quarter, limiting Memphis to 9-of-25 shooting and zero 3-pointers on six attempts, but the deficit still stretched as the Nets searched for offense. Brooklyn made just one of its first eight shots in the second quarter as the Grizzlies went up 50-30 with 7:37 to go in the half.

The Nets were down 62-40 before they scored the final seven points of the half, all from the free throw line, to go into halftime down 62-47. They were still down by 18 in the third quarter when they took off on a 20-4 run capped by two LeVert 3-pointers that brought them within 76-74. After Xavier Tillman scored for Memphis, Levert hit another 3-pointer, then found Allen rolling to the rim for the lay-in and a three-point play, putting the Nets up 80-78.

Two more LeVert threes had the Nets up 86-84 before Memphis closed the quarter with an 8-0 run to take a 92-86 lead into the fourth quarter.

“I think more importantly we had more energy,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash of the third-quarter turnaround. “First half we were a little flat and came out, got down 20-something. Just a step late mentally and physically. Third quarter though, they came out and fought. It was crucial for us to have that little six, seven point run at the end of the first half to get it down to 15. They came out with energy in the third. Caris made some big shots, TP made some big shots, and found ourselves right back in the end all the way to up four. We definitely made, there was some tough shot-making, but the energy and the desire was there, so I was proud of them in the second half.”

With Memphis up 94-88 early in the fourth, the Nets got a Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot free throw, a Harris jumper, and a Luwawu-Cabarrot jumper to make it a 94-93 game, before Memphis connected for consecutive 3-pointers to go up 100-93 with 7:23 remaining.

LeVert returned right there out of a timeout and immediately found DeAndre Jordan leaking out for a dunk, drove the lane for a three-point play, then snared a defensive rebound and fed Shamet for an open 3-pointer and a 101-100 lead with 5:40 to go.

“Just thought it was overall a step slow mentally and physically in the first half, and I think that was the biggest problem,” said Nash. “They got where they wanted. We, maybe a little lethargic out of the gates, and you’ve got to put two halves together. We didn’t play well in the first half. It’s not necessarily one thing. You could attribute it to a bunch of things I think, but at the root of it, it was just, we weren’t as sharp as we needed to be mentally and physically, and we were a step late on too many scenarios. That’s what gave them a big lead in the first half. Obviously we had a good second half, but come down here on the road, long flight, we’ve got to put two halves together.”

Tags
Allen, Jarrett, Harris, Joe, Jordan, DeAndre, LeVert, Caris, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Timothe

Brooklyn Nets Game Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2019-20 Season

Scrimmage

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jul 22 The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL
    L 68-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Musa
    11PTS
    Dzanan Musa
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    4ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jul 25 The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL
    W 124-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jul 27 HP Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 107-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    23PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network (Tape Delay), NBA TV
    Watch Game

Seeding Games

  • home game
    FridayFri Jul 31 HP Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 118-128

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    24PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    R. Kurucs
    6RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Aug 02 HP Field House, Orlando, FL
    W 118-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    34PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    6ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Aug 04 VISA Athletic Center, Orlando, FL
    W 119-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    26PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    D. Hall
    9RBS
    Donta Hall
    C. Chiozza
    10ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Aug 05 The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL
    L 115-149

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Martin
    20PTS
    Jeremiah Martin
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    4ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Aug 07 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    W 119-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    22PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    8ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Aug 09 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    W 129-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    16RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    13ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Aug 11 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    W 108-96

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    24PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    R. Kurucs
    9RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    D. Musa
    6ASTS
    Dzanan Musa
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Aug 13 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    L 133-134

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    37PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    9ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game

Preseason

  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    22PTS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    12RBS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    9ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Oct 10 Mercedes-Benz Arena
    W 114-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    20PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Kurucs
    8RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Oct 12 Shenzhen Universiade Center
    W 91-77

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    22PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    19PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    9RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    4ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 126-127OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    50PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    7ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 113-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    26PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    5ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Oct 27 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    L 133-134OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 108-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    28PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    17RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 123-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    27PTS
    Taurean Prince
    T. Prince
    12RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 02 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 109-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    20PTS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 135-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    39PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 08 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    W 119-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    34PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 10 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    L 112-138

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 12 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    L 114-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    17RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    5ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Nov 14 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    L 93-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    17PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    TNTWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 16 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 117-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    7RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Harris
    8ASTS
    Joe Harris
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Nov 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 86-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    28PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 101-91

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    22PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    17RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 116-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 24 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 103-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    30PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    T. Prince
    5ASTS
    Taurean Prince
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 25 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    W 108-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    21RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 27 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    L 110-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    G. Temple
    22PTS
    Garrett Temple
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 112-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    32PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 106-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    29PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    T. Prince
    5ASTS
    Taurean Prince
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 04 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    W 130-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    G. Temple
    27PTS
    Garrett Temple
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 06 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    W 111-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    22PTS
    Joe Harris
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    12ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 105-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 108-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 14 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    L 102-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 109-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Dec 17 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    W 108-101OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    31PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Dec 19 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    L 105-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    41PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    6ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    39PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    20RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 82-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    G. Temple
    9RBS
    Garrett Temple
    S. Dinwiddie
    3ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 28 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    L 98-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    17PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Dec 30 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    L 115-122OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    36PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    14RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jan 02 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    L 111-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    19PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harris
    5ASTS
    Joe Harris
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 06 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    L 89-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    16PTS
    Joe Harris
    W. Chandler
    9RBS
    Wilson Chandler
    G. Temple
    4ASTS
    Garrett Temple
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 103-111OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    21PTS
    Taurean Prince
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 117-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    14ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 108-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    21PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    32PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    11ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 15 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 106-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 97-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    17PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    22PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 113-128

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    20PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    13ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jan 25 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    W 121-111OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    45PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    7ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 26 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    L 97-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    5RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    28PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 133-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    54PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    8RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 107-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 119-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    29PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    9RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 129-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    23PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 08 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    L 118-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    37PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 10 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    W 106-105

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    21PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    19RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 101-91

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    20PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 20 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 104-112OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    25PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    15RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 22 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    W 115-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    21PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 24 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 113-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 26 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 106-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    34PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    16RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Feb 28 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    L 118-141

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    13ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 29 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    L 113-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    12ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 03 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 129-120OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    51PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    15RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 79-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    15PTS
    Taurean Prince
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 139-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    11RBS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    10ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 110-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    15RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 10 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 104-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

Post Season

  • away game
    MondayMon Aug 17 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    L 110-134

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    26PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    15ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Aug 19 The Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 99-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    G. Temple
    21PTS
    Garrett Temple
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    11ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Aug 21 The Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 92-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Johnson
    23PTS
    Tyler Johnson
    J. Allen
    17RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Aug 23 The Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 122-150

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    35PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP

Video Highlights

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter