Nets vs. Raptors: Tyler Johnson, Caris LeVert, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes

TYLER JOHNSON

On openings besides 3-pointers:

“They continue to put pressure on you, try and mix some things up on zone a little bit, they just continue to make shots. I think for us it was a goal to get up a bunch of 3s. I think we got a lot of clean looks and some guys who've proven they can knock down shots, sometimes they just don't fall at the rate that you would like them to maybe keep the defense a little bit more honest. But you know I don't think it had anything to do with effort. Today we played hard and some shots didn't fall and same narrative as its been in the two games before this one. Sometimes it just comes down to defense. You know when you're down nine and we make a bone-headed mistake and a guy gets wide open and hits a three, it kind of kills that momentum whereas you're down nine with the ball and continuing to put pressure on them, seeing how people respond as the game gets closer. So for us it's, can we have one of those games on Sunday, just limit as many mistakes as possible and make shots with guys who've proven they can make shots. Obviously, we know how short-handed we are but at the end of the day if you go into games with that excuse then you might as well not show up and play. ”

On Jarrett Allen:

“We got into a timeout in the third quarter and I told him how unselfish he was being throughout the entire game, because you know a guy of his caliber could easily be frustrated and angry and be more demonstrative about not getting some field goal attempts. But the guy continued to screen, continued to get guys open, continued to get offensive boards, and where you can find yourself just going up and taking shots off of those, he continued to kick it out, continued to make the right basketball play. So as far as respect goes, I already had a lot for him, but after today I see just truly how unselfish he is and how much he wants to make the right basketball play, so I have respect for that guy.”

On scoring 23 points:

"I guess it really doesn’t matter. We still fell short. Personal success doesn’t really mean anything if you’re down 3-0 in a series, so from my perspective, more looking to get back with the guys, look at some film tomorrow and see what we can do to steal one on Sunday."