Nets vs. Raptors: Tyler Johnson, Caris LeVert, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 117-92 loss to Toronto
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 117-92 loss to the Toronto Raptors.
JACQUE VAUGHN
On missing Joe Harris:
“Overall when you don’t have all the components of your card it puts stress on different parts, and that was the result tonight. Just put extra stress on different individuals to make plays that they might not have had to make if Joe was here.”
On no shots for Jarrett Allen:
“The game just unfolded that way. We even got to a point where we ran an after timeout play for him, he got fouled doing it so we were definitely trying to keep him involved. He was really on the glass for us tonight. They did a good job of keeping him off. The rebounds that he got offensively he ended up passing those out. We didn’t get him the ball in the half-roll a little bit, and that’s Gasol’s minutes matching up with his probably was an emphasis of that. But overall not part of the gameplan not to get the ball to him but it was part of our gameplan to shoot 50 3s.”
On being down 3-0:
“I think the message leaving the locker room is as a Net you have a standard; a standard is a standard. So we’ll put on our compete ability and be ready for the next game. the fortunate part is we do have a next game, and that’s the challenge for us is to win that.”
TYLER JOHNSON
On openings besides 3-pointers:
“They continue to put pressure on you, try and mix some things up on zone a little bit, they just continue to make shots. I think for us it was a goal to get up a bunch of 3s. I think we got a lot of clean looks and some guys who've proven they can knock down shots, sometimes they just don't fall at the rate that you would like them to maybe keep the defense a little bit more honest. But you know I don't think it had anything to do with effort. Today we played hard and some shots didn't fall and same narrative as its been in the two games before this one. Sometimes it just comes down to defense. You know when you're down nine and we make a bone-headed mistake and a guy gets wide open and hits a three, it kind of kills that momentum whereas you're down nine with the ball and continuing to put pressure on them, seeing how people respond as the game gets closer. So for us it's, can we have one of those games on Sunday, just limit as many mistakes as possible and make shots with guys who've proven they can make shots. Obviously, we know how short-handed we are but at the end of the day if you go into games with that excuse then you might as well not show up and play. ”
On Jarrett Allen:
“We got into a timeout in the third quarter and I told him how unselfish he was being throughout the entire game, because you know a guy of his caliber could easily be frustrated and angry and be more demonstrative about not getting some field goal attempts. But the guy continued to screen, continued to get guys open, continued to get offensive boards, and where you can find yourself just going up and taking shots off of those, he continued to kick it out, continued to make the right basketball play. So as far as respect goes, I already had a lot for him, but after today I see just truly how unselfish he is and how much he wants to make the right basketball play, so I have respect for that guy.”
On scoring 23 points:
"I guess it really doesn’t matter. We still fell short. Personal success doesn’t really mean anything if you’re down 3-0 in a series, so from my perspective, more looking to get back with the guys, look at some film tomorrow and see what we can do to steal one on Sunday."
CARIS LEVERT
On playing without Joe Harris:
"When Joe’s out there, you have to keep an eye on him, and I think the first couple of games they had to keep an eye on him, so the court was a little more spread out, so JA got a lot more easy looks at the rim. I got a couple more easy looks at the rim. When he’s not out there, it makes it a little bit tougher. Tyler took advantage of his opportunities of open shots and things like that, but, you know when Joe’s out there, it’s a different game.”
On Tyler Johnson:
“He played great. He played inspired basketball. He knew we needed that from him. He gave us everything that we needed and more. So that was huge for us. We wish we could have, myself could have gave him more help, but he played a heck of a game out there for sure.”
On the Raptors:
“They’re very well-coached. They’ve got guys who have been there before. Obviously Kawhi’s the guy that they lost, but everyone else is back. They’ve got like four guys capable of getting 25 every night. So it’s like one guy’s off and the other guy makes up for it, you saw that last game with Norman Powell getting like 27. And then they’ve got the two-headed monster with Kyle and VanVleet who kind of just get 20 every night. Pascal had a great game tonight. So they’ve got a lot of guys who could do it, they’ve got a lot of guys defensively who can switch. They’re a talented team, for sure.”
