Grizzlies 118, Nets 79: Brooklyn Drops Its Home Return

Back home in Brooklyn after a four-game road trip, the Nets dropped a 118-79 final to the Memphis Grizzlies in their return to Barclays Center.

Taurean Prince led Brooklyn with 15 points and Caris LeVert had 14 points, six assists and four rebounds. Joe Harris had 13 points and eight rebounds Chris Chiozza scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Brooklyn was down 52-45 at halftime.

The Nets jumped out to a 13-6 lead as Prince scored seven points in the first six minutes. But the Grizzlies scored 10 straight to take a 16-13 lead. Harris answered with a three to tie the game, and LeVert’s three-point play with 11.6 seconds left in the quarter put the Nets up 23-22 going into the second.

Chiozza’s seven straight points put Brooklyn up 31-28 early in the second quarter, but Memphis seized the lead with a 12-4 run and eventually led by seven at the half.

The Grizzlies opened up the second half with a 12-2 run, leaving the Nets trailing 64-47. Memphis carried that same 17-point lead into the fourth quarter, up 82-65. With an 18-3 run to open the fourth quarter, they extended their lead to 100-68.