Nets 101, Raptors 91: Brooklyn Wins 7 of 10 Going into All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets are headed into the All-Star break as winners of seven of their last 10 games after Wednesday night’s 101-91 win over the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center.

Four nights after a one-point loss in Toronto, the Nets snapped the 15-game winning streak that had elevated the Raptors to second place in the Eastern Conference. They did it with a standout defensive effort that limited Toronto to 37.8 percent shooting overall and 30.2 percent (13-of-43) from 3-point range.

With the victory, Brooklyn closed the pre-All-Star segment of the season with a 25-28 record and back-to-back wins against two of the top six teams in the Eastern Conference.

After the Raptors cut the Nets’ 15-point lead to nine, Caris LeVert answered with two baskets in the lane to put Brooklyn up 95-82 with 3:40 remaining.

LeVert led the Nets with 20 points, plus seven rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie had 17 points, a team-high nine assists, and six rebounds.

Joe Harris had 19 points and five rebounds, and Jarrett Allen posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Garrett Temple added 10 points and DeAndre Jordan had 10 rebounds.

The Nets took a 12-point lead into halftime, picking up offensively in the second quarter after both teams were led by defense in a first quarter that ended with Brooklyn up 23-19.

The Nets opened up the second quarter with a 7-0 run behind a Temple 3-pointer and two LeVert scores in the lane for a 30-19 lead.

The Raptors closed within 36-32 before Brooklyn ran off nine straight points, beginning with Allen’s three-point play. Dinwiddie pulled up on a drive, Taurean Prince made two free throws, and LeVert finished in transition for a 45-32 lead, Brooklyn’s biggest of the first half.

The Nets closed out the first half with six straight points from Harris — three free throws, then a corner three for a 52-40 lead.

Brooklyn led by double figures throughout the third quarter, pushing its lead as high as 15 in the opening minutes of the second half after Allen muscled in a layup and added the free throw for a 59-44 lead. A quarter-ending, buzzer-beater 3-pointer by Pascal Siakam cut the Brooklyn lead to to 75-65 going into the fourth quarter.

Jordan opened the fourth quarter with a three-point play, Temple followed with a baseline drive, and the Nets were quickly back up by 15.

After Toronto cut the lead to 86-76, Dinwiddie scored five straight points, finishing twice in the lane and turning the second into a three-point play and a 91-76 lead that the Nets held with five minutes to go.