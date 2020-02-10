Nets 106, Pacers 105: Spencer Dinwiddie's Jumper Lifts Brooklyn to Win

Spencer Dinwiddie’s step-back 20-footer lifted the Brooklyn Nets to a 106-105 win over the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Dinwiddie’s jumper was the last of 11 lead changes in the game, but the Nets trailed for nearly all of the fourth quarter until a Joe Harris 3-pointer with 26.1 seconds remaining.

They were still down by four, 103-99, with under a minute to go when Harris finished a drive with 46.9 seconds to go. Harris then followed with a 3-pointer that put the Nets up 104-103 before Domantas Sabonis scored inside for a 105-104 Indiana lead with 9.9 seconds remaining.

SPENCER DINWIDDIE GAME-WINNER.@MaimonidesMC PLAY OF THE GAME pic.twitter.com/qOmuM9Ltoo — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 11, 2020

Dinwiddie led eight Nets in double figures with 21 points plus 11 assists for his seventh double-double of the season and first career back-to-back 20/10 game. DeAndre Jordan also had a double-double with 19 rebounds and 11 points, including eight points in the fourth quarter.

Harris had 15 points and eight rebounds, making 4-of-7 3-pointers. Taurean Prince scored 14 points, and Jarrett Allen had 13 points and eight rebounds. Caris LeVert and Garrett Temple each had 11 points and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 10.

The Nets led 51-48 at the end of a back-and-forth first half that featured seven ties and eight lead changes.

Brooklyn had its biggest lead of the first half late in the first quarter, a 28-21 edge at the end of an 8-2 run, capped by a Temple 3-pointer and a LeVert transition finish. The Nets took a 30-28 lead into the second quarter.

RUN THE GIF BACK BABYYYYY

NETS WIN pic.twitter.com/usm2Z9yfpV — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 11, 2020

The Nets matched that seven-point edge midway through the second quarter, this time after a 10-3 run capped by a Prince 3-pointer for a 44-37 lead. Indiana closed with a point in the final minute of the half before Allen’s inside finish put the Nets up by three at the break.

Brooklyn pushed its lead to eight points as Harris made three 3-pointers in the first six minutes of the third quarter, the last of them putting the Nets up 68-61. Brooklyn still had a seven-point lead as Luwawu-Cabarrot followed a Temple 3-pointer with two free throws for a 76-69 lead. But Indiana closed the quarter with an 11-1 run over the final two minutes to take an 80-77 lead into the fourth quarter.

Jordan scored six points in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter to keep the Nets within 85-83. With Indiana up 93-97, Dinwiddie made 1-of-2 from the line and LeVert knocked down a three to make it a 93-91 game with five minutes to go.