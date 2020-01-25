Nets 121, Pistons 111: Kyrie Irving Scores 45 Points in Brooklyn Win

The Brooklyn Nets finished off the Detroit Pistons in overtime to leave a losing streak behind with a 121-111 win at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

The Nets opened up the overtime with a 13-2 run to take control and lock up the win.

Kyrie Irving scored 45 points on 15-of-30 shooting, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, and added seven assists and six rebounds. He also made all 10 of his free throw attempts.

Jarrett Allen had a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Joe Harris had 16 points and six rebounds. Caris LeVert scored 11 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 10 points and five assists.

The Nets were down 10 at halftime after opening up the game with a 6-0 burst. A pair of LeVert 3-pointers late in the first quarter had the Nets on top 26-25 going into the second quarter.

But the Pistons put up 35 second-quarter points, scoring both inside and out. Detroit shot 47.1 percent from 3-point range in the first half and had 30 points in the paint as Andre Drummond put up 14 points and 12 rebounds in the first half.

The Nets were down 55-42 with under two minutes to go in the first half, but two Harris 3-pointers kept Brooklyn afloat going into halftime, down 60-50 at the break.

Irving’s wrecking-crew run brought Brooklyn back into the game early in the third quarter. The point guard scored 15 points in the first 3:24 of the second half, knocking down three 3-pointers, the third of which brought the Nets within 69-67. Harris followed from there, with a drive for the finish tying the game and then a transition 3-pointer putting the Nets up 72-69. That capped a 22-9 Nets run over the first six minutes of the quarter and they eventually took an 80-77 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Pistons reclaimed the led with an 8-0 run to open the fourth quarter and led by as many as seven in the period. A Harris drive followed by to Irving scores had the Nets back within 90-89.

Detroit was back up 98-83 when the Nets took off on an 11-2 run. Down 100-97, Irving scored twice to put Brooklyn in the lead and Allen scored inside for a 103-100 lead. Allen made 1-of-2 from the line, and the Nets were up 104-100 with 1:38 to go.

But after Wilson Chandler drew a goaltend call on a rebound putback for a 106-104 lead with 35 seconds left, the Pistons tied the game with 1.9 to go on a runout for a Derrick Rose finish to force overtime.