Mavericks 123, Nets 111: Brooklyn Closes Road Trip With Loss in Dallas

DALLAS — The Brooklyn Nets dropped their fourth straight game, closing a three-game road trip with a 123-111 loss to the Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

Leading 96-95 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter after a Taurean Prince 3-pointer, the Nets were outscored 21-8 over the next 7:30 as Dallas took a 116-104 lead with 3:45 to play.

Spencer Dinwiddie led seven Nets scoring in double-figures with 19 points. Dzanan Musa had 14 points and Joe Harris, Wilson Chandler, Theo Pinson and Prince had 11 each.

DeAndre Jordan had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Nets took a 65-60 lead into halftime. Brooklyn jumped out to a 13-3 lead after an 11-0 run in the early minutes that included 3-pointers from Prince, Dinwiddie and Rodions Kurucs. Dallas cut into that lead steadily before going ahead 31-30 at the end of the quarter following a 9-3 run.

Trailing 46-41 midway through the second quarter, the Nets pulled ahead with a 17-2 run. Jordan converted a long lob from Dinwiddie with a backwards dunk, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 1-of-2 from the line, and Prince knocked a 3-pointer after the Nets nabbed the offensive rebound when Luwawu-Cabarrot missed the second free throw. A Harris 3-pointer put Brooklyn in the lead before two Luka Doncic free throws tied the game at 50.

From there, the Nets scored eight straight attacking the rim, with Kurucs, Dinwiddie (twice) and Harris scoring on drives to go up 58-50 with 3:04 remaining in the half, propelling Brooklyn to a five-point lead at the break.

The Nets shot 13-for-22 (59 percent) and 4-for-6 from 3-point range (66.6 percent) while scoring 35 points in the second quarter, and went into halftime with 18 assists on their 23 first-half field goals.

Dallas quickly tied the game at 67 early in the third quarter, and the Nets went the rest of the period without Dinwiddie, who picked up his fourth foul 90 seconds into the half. Pinson and Musa combined for 16 of Brooklyn’s 24 points in the quarter, which had five lead changes and five ties, including the 93-all score going into the fourth after Musa finished the quarter scoring on a drive.