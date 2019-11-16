Nets 117, Bulls 111: Brooklyn Closes Out Road Trip with Win in Chicago

The Brooklyn Nets closed out their five-game road trip with a 117-111 win over the Bulls in Chicago.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Nets came from behind for the win.

Trailing by four going into the fourth quarter, the Nets quickly jumped back into the lead as Taurean Prince knocked down a 3-pointer and made the first of two free throws, with DeAndre Jordan putting back the miss on the second free throw for an 80-78 lead.

With the game tied at 86, the Nets put together a 13-4 run to take a 99-92 lead. Dinwiddie had six points in the run, and Prince’s 3-pointer put Brooklyn up seven.

The Bulls cut that lead to three, but Dinwiddie made 1-of-2 from the line, finished a drive, then made all three free throws after being fouled beyond the arc for a 105-96 lead with 1:35 to go.

The Nets held Chicago off at the line, with Dinwiddie making 9-of-9 free throws in the final 1:35, and Harris hitting a pair with 9.5 seconds to go to seal the game.

Harris had 22 points and eight assists for the Nets, Prince had 13 points and five rebounds, and Jarrett Allen had 11 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Temple had 12 points and Theo Pinson added 10. Jordan had seven points, seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

Brooklyn was without its starting backcourt of Kyrie Irving, missing his first game of the season, and Caris LeVert who has been out for the last three games and underwent surgery on his thumb this week.

The Nets trailed 56-50 at halftime, cutting into Chicago’s 11-point lead late in the second quarter.

Brooklyn jumped out to a 13-point lead in holding the Bulls to 10 points over the first seven minutes of the game. Harris had nine of Brooklyn’s first 21 points, then dished to Allen on a drive for a dunk and a 23-10 Nets lead.

Pinson entered to knocked down a three and a layup, and Harris’ two free throws had the Nets up 30-19 at the end of the first quarter.

But the Bulls quickly flipped the momentum, outscoring the Nets 23-5 over the first seven minutes of the second quarter in jumping to a 42-35 lead. Chicago pushed its lead to 54-43 before the Nets got a three from Dzanan Musa and two baskets from Nic Claxton to cut the lead to 54-50 before the Bulls went into halftime up by six.

The Nets were still down eight late in the third quarter when Allen scored inside and Harris followed with a 3-pointer to cut the Chicago lead to 69-66. Back-to-back buckets from Iman Shumpert — the first a transition 3-pointer and the second a cut for a layup off a Jordan feed from the elbow — tied the game at 73 with 1:40 to go in the third quarter. The Bulls took a 78-74 lead into the fourth quarter.