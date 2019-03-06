Nets 113, Cavaliers 107: Dinwiddie, LeVert Lead Brooklyn's Fourth-Quarter Blitz

The Brooklyn Nets blitzed the Cleveland Cavaliers in the four quarter to wipe out a five-point deficit and run to a 113-107 win at Barclays Center.

The Nets outscored the Cavs by 21 points over the first nine minutes of the quarter to reclaim control of a game they had led by 15 points in the first half.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 28 points, plus five assists and four rebounds. D'Angelo Russell had 25 points, five assists and four rebounds, making 4-of-8 3-pointers.

The Nets opened the fourth quarter with a 13-4 run sparked early by Caris LeVert, and Dinwiddie's three-point play off a drive put Brooklyn up 93-89 three minutes into the quarter.

A Nik Stauskas 3-pointer had the Cavs back within a point, but with the Nets leading 96-94 they took off on a decisive 14-0 run. Dinwiddie had nine points and two assists — including a halfcourt lob to Rodions Kurucs for an alley-oop dunk — giving himself a hand in every Brooklyn point in the run. He scored the final seven to give the Nets a 110-94 lead with just over three minutes remaining.

Jarrett Allen had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Ed Davis grabbed 12 boards. LeVert finished with 14, making 3-of-5 3-pointers.

Brooklyn shot 12-for-22 and 4-for-5 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter. The Nets held the Cavs to 6-for-20 shooting in the fourth quarter, and five of those were 3-pointes. Cleveland was 1-for-10 from 2-point range in the fourth.

The Nets led by as many as 15 points in the first half before taking a 55-50 lead into halftime.

Leading by three late in the first quarter, the Nets closed on a 13-5 run to take a 31-20 lead into the second quarter. Allen had six points early in the run and Dinwiddie added on a 3-pointer and drive for a scoop layup and an 11-point lead.

Russell opened the second quarter with a pull-up jumper, and after David Nwaba scored for Cleveland, DeMarre Carroll and Russell made two free throws each for a 37-22 lead.

The Cavs began cutting into that lead with six straight points, eventually outscoring the Nets 22-7 on the way to tying the game at 44. LeVert had a drive and a 3-pointer on the way to putting Brooklyn back up 50-44, and after a late 3-pointer from Dinwiddie the Nets had a five-point lead at the break.

Two Russell 3-pointers pushed Brooklyn's lead to nine points early in the third quarter, but Cleveland responded with a 14-3 run — another Russell 3 being Brooklyn's only point during that spurt — to go up 66-64. The Cavs went up by eight with just over two minutes to go in the quarter and took an 85-80 lead into the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

The Nets are in Atlanta on Saturday, then return to Brooklyn for one more game against Detroit on Monday before embarking on a seven-game road trip that begins in Oklahoma City next Wednesday.