The Brooklyn Nets dropped their third straight game, falling 117-88 on the road to the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena.

The Nets shot just 35.2 percent and 21.4 percent (9-for-42) from 3-point range, while allowing the Heat to shoot 49.4 percent and 41.2 percent from 3-point range.

Joe Harris led the Nets with 15 points, and D'Angelo Russell had 10 points with eight assists. Rodions Kurucs had 11 points and seven rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie had 10 points and four assists.

The Nets trailed by 10 at halftime as the Heat built a lead over the tail end of the second quarter.

Russell scored seven of Brooklyn's first nine points, but Miami was powered by Justise Winslow early in taking a 28-23 lead at the end of the first quarter after a late Rodney McGruder 3-pointer.

Russell's 3-pointer had the Nets within 36-33 with eight minutes to go in the second quarter, but Kelly Olynyk scored 11 of his 14 first-half points from there to halftime as Miami took a 54-44 lead at the break.

Miami pushed the advantage with the first six points of the third quarter to go up by 16. Leading 67-54, the Heat put together a 12-2 run to go up 79-56 and eventually took an 84-64 lead into the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

