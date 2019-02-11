Raptors 127, Nets 125: Leonard's Game-Winner Denies Brooklyn in Toronto

The Brooklyn Nets dropped a thriller in Toronto as the Raptors' Kawhi Leonard banked in the game-winner with 4.2 seconds remaining to hand the Nets a 127-125 loss.

Down by eight with under four minutes to go, the Nets rallied for a 122-120 lead with 1:13 remaining.

D'Angelo Russell opened the 13-3 run with three free throws and a basket. After Kyle Lowry made a three for Toronto, Allen Crabbe knocked down back-to-back threes to tie the game at 120 and two Joe Harris free throws put the Nets in the lead.

Leonard knotted the game at 122 and Russell and Toronto's Danny Green traded 3-pointers to tie the game at 125.

Russell had a double-double -- his seventh of the season -- with 28 points and a career-high 14 assists, plus seven rebounds. Harris made a career-high seven 3-pointers, connecting for all of his threes and 22 of his 24 points in the first half.

Allen Crabbe had 22 points while shooting 6-for-10 from 3-point range -- now 11-for-19 over the last two games. Jarrett Allen added 15 points and Shabazz Napier had 10.

The Nets shot 20-for-41 (48.8 percent) from 3-point range, matching their season high for threes made. Brooklyn had 33 assists on 46 made field goals.

The Nets put up 60 first-half points on the strength of Harris' early shooting to take a four-point halftime lead.

Harris had five threes less than eight minutes into the game in putting the Nets up 20-15, and when Caris LeVert got going with three straight baskets, the Nets went up 27-19.

Toronto eventually knotted the game at 44 with four minutes to go in the half, but Teveon Graham knocked down two threes 30 seconds apart for a 50-44 lead.

After Portland went up 56-54, Harris made two threes in the final minutes of the half to put Brooklyn up 60-56 at the break.

Going into halftime Harris had 22 points on 7-for-8 shooting, all from 3-point range, and the Nets had 20 assists on 22 field goals, eight of those dishes from Russell.

In the third quarter, Russell attacked the rim for 14 points in the period, locking up his double-double before even getting to the fourth quarter. There were nine ties in the third quarter alone before the Nets and Raptors headed into the fourth tied at 92.

The Raptors opened the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run and led throughout the quarter until the Nets tied the game on Crabbe's 3-pointer with 1:34 to go.

UP NEXT

The Nets visit Cleveland Wednesday for their last game before the All-Star break. They'll return to action Thursday, Feb. 21 against Portland at Barclays Center.